Who will win the 2023 Missouri American Legion Freshman Tournament title?
A field of eight teams will converge on Jackson starting Wednesday seeking the title.
The state tournament takes place at Jackson’s Whitey Herzog Stadium. It’s the first time Jackson has hosted the state event since 2019.
There will be a new champion this season.
Ste. Genevieve Post 150, the 2022 state champion, is not back to defend its crown, fielding only a Junior team this season.
In fact, only two of last year’s seven participants are back.
Washington Post 218 Red and Festus Post 253 are the only returning squads from last year’s state event in Lathrop.
Post 218 Red (19-4), managed by Joe Kopmann, placed seventh in last year’s state tournament. Washington went undefeated in the six-team Ninth District and was unscathed during the five-team postseason tournament.
Festus Post 253 (42-10-2) has been playing since March and advanced from the District 13 Tournament after beating Potosi Post 265 for the title.
Post 218 Red has been assigned to the event’s first game, Wednesday at 10 a.m., against Cape Girardeau’s Ford & Sons (14-10), the District 14 winner.
Batters to watch include Caden Chenoweth (.387), Brandon Plott (.338), Reid Morgan (.326) and Deklin Pittman (.324).
Plott has started the most games, six, while Brayden Meade and Lucas Salazar have started four games apiece.
Washington’s other team, Kerry Mallinckrodt’s Post 218 Navy, enters the tournament at 14-19 and will play host Jackson Post 158 in the final game of the first round Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Jackson enters the tournament at 10-13-1.
Carter Shipman is Jackson’s player to watch at the plate. He hits .414 with five doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Jayden McAlister also is hitting over .400. Hitting over .300 are Colton Jordan, Coltyn Cook, Nolan Bartels and Brett Findlay.
Cook and Ryan Turlington have been Jackson’s pitchers of choice to start games. Bartels and Prestyn Smith also have multiple starts.
Post 218 Navy mainly consists of players who are a year younger than the Post 218 Red team. Seeded fourth in the Ninth District Tournament, the Navy team fought through the entire losers’ bracket, beating No. 5 Hannibal Post 55, No. 2 Union Post 297 and No. 3 Elsberry Post 226 to reach the Ninth District championship series.
In the other two first-round games, Fike Post 499 of Blue Springs plays Eureka Post 177 at 1 p.m. and Sedalia Post 642 plays Festus at 4 p.m.
Eureka enters the tournament at 15-12, winning the 10th District title over Kirkwood Post 156.
Jake Yallaly is the top hitter at .564 with 11 doubles, one triple and two home runs.
Also hitting over .400 among regulars are Trevor Schmidt and Preston Wibbenmeyer.
Dillon Huskey, Nick Hasler, Gabriel Sedighi, Samuel Herberholt and Elliott Stewart hit over .300.
Harper Hicks has started six games and has a 6-2 mark. Schmidt, Herberholt, Stewart, Camden Dierker and Sam Heacox also have started three or more games.
Fike Post 499 Blue (12-18-4), representing District 5, has wins over older teams, such as the Pacific Post 320 Juniors and the Fike Post 499 Juniors, but lost to the Sedalia Post 642 Freshmen.
Bryce Addison leads the team with a .385 average. Others hitting at or over .300 are Carson Lundquist, Riley Snelling and Tyler McMillan.
James “Parker” Bushyhead has started the most games, nine, and has a 2.60 ERA.
Michael Havanan has eight starts while McMillan has started four games.
The District 4 representative is Sedalia Post 642 (7-19).
Like Fike, it has played a lot of older teams this summer as well as teams not in the American Legion system.
Blake Abey is the team’s leading hitter at .450. He has four doubles and one triple.
Kinzer Chambers, Koleman Fredrickson, Jackson Burkhart and Bovey Clark are other hitters over .300.
Noah Damlo has started the most games this summer, five. Chambers, Burkhart and Micah Truwe each have four starts.
Festus’ statistics were not available.
All four second-round games will be played Thursday. After that day, two teams will be eliminated.
Friday’s games include the winners’ bracket final at 7 p.m.
The tournament will be knocked down to two teams Saturday, July 15, following the last two losers’ bracket games.
The championship series is slated to start Sunday at 1 p.m. with the if-needed game 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first championship game.
