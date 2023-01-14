Recognizing the program’s two seniors, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program hosted a quad Monday with Affton, Lutheran St. Charles and Valle Catholic visiting Washington.
On the boys side, Borgia defeated Affton, 47-15, and Lutheran St. Charles, 28-24.
Valle Catholic topped the Knights, 51-24.
Borgia girls wrestler Aine Callahan and manager Mollie Ferguson were recognized prior to the meet.
Callahan won her match against Affton, pinning her foe.
“Once the competitions started, we came out like a house on fire against Affton,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “The dual started off with Aine wrestling and pinning their girl in a physical match. That seemed to set the tone for that dual.”
Against Affton, Borgia’s winners were Liam Callahan (120), Lincoln Schaefer (126), Adam Ashworth (138), Kamper Brinkmann (144), Nate Clarkson (150), Joseph Volmert (175), Will Clarkson (190) and Hunter Smith (285).
Liam Callahan, Volmert, Will Clarkson and Smith won by pins. Brinkmann won by a 17-2 technical fall. The rest were forfeit winners.
Estiven Levin (157) was edged in a 3-2 decision to Antonio Muyco.
“Everyone appeared to have something to prove and we ended up winning all of the contested matches except one,” Hellebusch said. “Even our newer kids came out and wrestled some physical matches. We were very proud of how they all came out and wrestled in that first dual. That is how we need to consistently wrestle from here on out the rest of the season.”
Against Valle Catholic, Borgia had four winners. Smith (285) pinned Espn Reed in 3:31 for the only contested match. Brinkmann (144), Levin (157) and Will Clarkson (190) were unopposed.
Ashworth (138) dropped an 8-4 decision to William Kuehn.
Schaefer (120), Nate Clarkson (150) and Volmert (175) were pinned.
“We fell apart mentally as a team,” Hellebusch said. “It wasn’t that we were outmatched by Valle because each matchup could have gone either way. We lost our first match and it seemed to just take over our kids. We could not recover and went on to win only one of the contested matches in this dual.”
Individual results from the Lutheran St. Charles meet were not available at deadline.
“The third dual against Lutheran St. Charles wasn’t much better, but we ended up winning on paper due to opens,” Hellebusch said. “Not how you want to win a dual.”
Borgia continues its busy week at St. James Thursday. The program wrestles at the end of the week at the Owensville Tournament.
“We will regroup as a team & hope to rebound on Thursday when we head to St. James and then the end of the week when we travel to Owensville,” Hellebusch said.