While the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling season ended on the opening day of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, it was a giant leap for the program.
“While it didn’t go the way we would have liked, the state experience was enjoyable and beneficial in so many ways,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “First off, it was just great being there again.”
Braxtyn Frankenberg, Estiven Levin, Joseph Volmert and Hunter Smith earned their first state berths this season.
All are expected to be back next season. Frankenberg is a freshman while Levin, Volmert and Smith are sophomores.
Each of the four lost twice in Thursday’s matches.
A freshman, Frankenberg (145) lost his opener to Richmond’s Elijah Sanders by a pin in 0:42. He then was pinned by Plattsburg’s Caden McLallen in 2:40.
Frankenberg, who advanced with a third-place district finish, ended the season at 22-11.
A sophomore, Levin (152) was pinned by Maysville’s Brendan Barton in 3:14 to start the meet. He then dropped a 9-4 decision to Warsaw’s Hudson Karr.
Levin closed the season at 26-18, finishing third at the district meet.
Volmert (160), a sophomore, lost his first bout to Summit Christian’s Jeremiah Smith by a 2:35 pin. He then lost to Lawson’s Keegan Holder by a pin in 2:50.
Smith went on to finish fourth.
Volmert went 12-24 this season, finishing fourth in the district meet.
Smith (285), a sophomore, was pinned by Adrian’s William Brown in 4:09 in the opener. He then dropped a 1:19 pin to South Harrison’s Jarrett Eivins.
Brown was the fifth-place state finisher.
Smith went 21-13 for the season.
“In the eight years since we’ve started this program, we’ve only not made it to state one year,” Hellebusch said. “This year, we qualified the most kids that we ever have (four). However, this year is the first year that we didn’t have someone that made it to their bubble round. Additionally, this is the first year that we didn’t make it out of the first day.
“All of these things show that we’ve worked hard over the years and have continued to accomplish goals set before us,” Hellebusch said. “This year’s group of wrestlers is no different. However very young and inexperienced, this group of underclassmen has shown that they are willing to put forth the effort needed to get to where they want to be and continue Borgia wrestling in the right direction.”