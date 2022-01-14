Hitting the road to open 2022, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling teams competed Saturday at the Park Hills Central Tournament.
Borgia’s boys placed 13th in the team standings with 20 points.
A total of 19 teams had wrestlers, including several B teams and one C team.
North County won the team title at 189.5 points. Kennett was second at 121.5 points. New Madrid County Central (118.5), Festus (111) and Park Hills Central (102) rounded out the top five.
In the girls meet, Borgia scored four points to tie Cape Notre Dame and Parkway Central for eighth.
Ste. Genevieve won the event with 48.5 points. Park Hills Central was second at 33 while Festus took third with 20.5 points.
Rounding out the top five were North County (17) and Potosi (14).
Boys
Borgia brought three boys to the meet with Braxtyn Frankenberg leading the way.
Frankenberg (145) finished fifth, winning three matches.
Frankenberg pinned Dawson Tucker of Festus B in 3:23, Spencer Pott of Kennett in 2:34 and c in 1:01.
His losses were to Cape Girardeau Central’s Valdi Zalite (0:51) and North County’s Kolton Boylan (0:48).
Estiven Leven won three of his five matches to place seventh.
Levin opened with pins of Hancock’s Kal-El Britton (0:34) and Ste. Genevieve’s Gavin Amlong (5:43).
Then came losses to Potosi’s Draven Griffin (19-4 technical fall) and Parkway Central’s Evan Weingart in 4:47.
Levin came back to pin Amlong in 2:18 to win the seventh-place match.
Nate Clarkson (138) finished 11th, winning one contested match. He edged Hancock’s Haider Waheed, 9-7.
Clarkson lost his first three bouts. Festus B’s Lucas Kavanaugh pinned Clarkson in 2:37. He was pinned by Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Owen Dowdy in 0:24. Parkway Central’s Chance Washington pinned Clarkson in 3:03.
Girls
Borgia sent two girls to the meet.
Aine Callahan (125) went 1-1 to place second. She pinned Potosi’s Harley Vance in 2:46, but lost by a 1:01 pin to Ste. Genevieve’s Isabel Basler.
Kaitlyn Scott (105) lost all three of her matches. She was pinned by Park Hills Central’s Madison Young (1:39) and Potosi’s Allison Missey (1:29). She lost an 11-0 major decision to Festus’ Sarah Gazaway.
Borgia’s scheduled home meet Monday was called off.