Competing Wednesday in Wardsville, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling program gained valuable experience in the Blair Oaks Tournament.
“We got to see what our kids could do against wrestlers that were more in line with them as novice wrestlers,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “However, we did struggle at times. We got some good work and some key wins with some of our kids. We had a couple of kids get their first wins of the season. Others placed within the top four of their weight classes, which was good to see.”
In the boys JV tournament, Borgia brought one of its biggest teams ever with seven wrestlers. Borgia scored 32 points to place ninth.
Hunter Smith (285) won his weight class title, beating Rock Bridge wrestlers John Littell and Noah Schondelmeyer in the preliminary rounds.
In the title match, Smith earned a 5-0 decision over Fulton’s Justin Dillon.
Estiven Levin (145) reached the title match with wins over Mexico’s Kodie Castelli and Versailles’ Nicholas Aeschbacher before losing by a pin to Fulton’s Gabe O’Neal.
Kamper Brinkmann (132) won one match to place third.
Nate Clarkson (138) ended fourth while Adam Ashworth (120) was fifth. Will Clarkson (195) finished sixth in his weight class. Joe Volmert (160) was eighth.
“Though we are improving, at the same time we are making some of the same mistakes, so we have to overcome that in the practice room,” Hellebusch said.
In the varsity girls tournament, results were not available.
“We didn’t do so well on the girls side unfortunately,” Hellebusch said. “Due to illness, we only had two girls competing and they were both of our first-year girls. Unfortunately one of them re-injured herself and was forced to withdraw from continuing on. We will continue to push forward though and keep improving.”