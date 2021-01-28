St. Francis Borgia Regional picked the right night to honor its boys wrestling seniors.
Borgia had four wrestlers for a four-team scramble Thursday with O’Fallon Christian, Bishop DuBourg and Trinity, and all four went undefeated on the night.
“Due to the small numbers on each team, we decided to wrestle as a four-team scramble so there were no team scores,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “As well, there were only 12 total matches for the night.”
Borgia’s seniors were Joseph Lause (126), Nathan Boone (160), Oliver Mace (170) and Brynner Frankenberg (182).
Boone and Mace both wrestled twice. Lause and Frankenberg each had one match. All won by pins in the first period.
“We were a team of only four for the night due to illness and injuries, but all four wrestled extremely well in front of their home crowd that came out to cheer them on,” Hellebusch said.
Lause was recognized at the meet for 100 career wins, which he achieved in a meet at St. James.
“This is an achievement that he has definitely earned over the last four years,” Hellebusch said.