Hitting the road to Mexico Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights took on two teams.
Both host Missouri Military Academy (MMA) and North Callaway defeated the Knights. MMA won, 48-24. North Callaway won, 42-24.
The Knights did win the majority of the contested bouts.
Against MMA, Borgia wrestlers went 2-1 in contested matches. The Knights were 3-1 against North Callaway.
In the MMA meet, Nathan Boone (160) pinned Ryan Stafford while Oliver Mace (170) pinned Skyler Hineman.
MMA’s Chris Bryant pinned Brynner Frankenberg (182).
Borgia’s Joe Lause (120) and Andrew Wolff (126) were unopposed.
In the match against North Callaway, Lause pinned AJ Siegel while Boone pinned Mathias Lobb and Mace pinned Eli Henry.
Frankenberg was unopposed.
Carson Safranski of the Thunderbirds pinned Wolff.
Borgia originally had been slated to wrestle in the Owensville Tournament, but that event was called off due to COVID-19.