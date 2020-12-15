Joseph Lause and Oliver Mace went undefeated Wednesday, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights and Lady Knights fell to host Brentwood and Lindbergh in a tri-meet Tuesday.
Boys
Brentwood beat the Knights, 60-12. Lindbergh also beat Borgia, but a score was not available as of deadline.
Borgia’s two winners were Joseph Lause (132) and Oliver Mace (170).
Lause pinned William Schuering in 0:58 while Mace pinned Zach Bredeson in 5:34.
Brentwood won the other two contested matches. Cody Hughes (160) pinned Joseph Volmert in 1:01 and Anthony Garrett (220) pinned Jacob Gildehaus in 0:30.
Brentwood scored 48 points on forfeits. Unopposed were Jason Jones (106), Owen Brotherton (113), Miller Chantharasy (120), Xavier Lane (138), Aleksander Muradov (145), Henry Ritter (182), Robert Watson (195) and Konrad Bradt (285).
Additional information on Borgia’s loss to Lindbergh was not available.
Girls
Borgia’s lone female wrestler, Aine Callahan, lost both of her matches on the night.
Against Brentwood, Gabriel Powers won the 127-pound match by a 7-2 decision.
Against Lindbergh, Callahan bumped up to 132 pounds so she would have a match. Kaylin Homfeld pinned Callahan in 2:53.
Brentwood won its meet over Borgia, 21-0. Other winners were Aubrey Fritz (112), Penelope Herrera (132) and Annsleigh Alexander (151).
Lindbergh won its meet, 48-0.
Lindbergh’s forfeit winners were Jordan Datus (102), Audrey Scherer (107), Natalie Ford (112), Julia Datus (117), Katie Cockrell (151), Elise Falcetti (159) and Stephanie Lopez (195).