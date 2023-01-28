Adjusting on the fly, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Tuesday in a three-team meet in Brentwood.
The event initially was supposed to be a quad, but STEAM Academy (McCluer South-Berkeley) did not attend.
Borgia’s boys split in the meet, defeating Gateway Science Academy Charter, 42-24, but losing to host Brentwood, 42-30.
On the girls side, Aine Callahan (125), Borgia’s lone healthy wrestler, defeated both of her opponents.
She pinned Brentwood’s Lizzy Butler in 1:09. Her match against Gateway Science was not recorded.
“Aine wrestled really well against both opponents and got the wins by fall,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She was aggressive and set the pace the whole time in both matches.”
Borgia’s boys defeated Gateway Science, 42-24, winning five of the six contested matches.
“As a team, we finally had it together and wrestled really well,” Hellebusch said. “Every match was a good match.”
Borgia’s wins in the contested matches:
• Adam Ashworth (138) pinned Andrew Nehre in 3:57.
• Nate Clarkson (150) pinned Jacob Backowski in 1:58.
• Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) pinned Lyam Krownapple in 1:45.
• Will Clarkson (190) pinned Julian Thorpe in 2:38.
• Hunter Smith (285) pinned Kevin Ortega in 0:15.
In the other match, Gateway Science’s Dionte Henderson (144) pinned Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann in 1:16.
Borgia’s winners in open classes were Liam Callahan (113) and Lincoln Schaefer (120). Gateway Science’s Jackson Warner (106), Joseph Funches (126) and Tony Sambo (165) were unopposed.
Against Brentwood, Borgia won three of the five contested matches.
In the Brentwood match, Borgia’s bout winners were:
• Ashworth (138) pinned Miller Chantharasy in 4:43.
• Brinkmann (144) pinned John White in 2:25.
• Frankenberg (157) pinned Christian White in 1:12.
Brentwood’s winners were:
• Jason Jones (120) pinned Schaefer in 1:09.
• Luca Gould (190) pinned Will Clarkson in 0:42.
Borgia’s forfeit winners were Nate Clarkson (150) and Smith (285).
Brentwood’s forfeit winners were Don Tran (106), Jesse Lane (126), Payton Dibbern (132), Phoenix Torno (165) and Oliver Holmes (215).
“We were without four of our kids due to injury and it’s hard to win a dual when you’re giving up that many free spots,” Hellebusch said. “However, in the contested matches, all of our kids wrestled with intent. We were wrestling to win instead of wrestling to not lose. That was huge for us because here lately we seemed to have lost our confidence in ourselves and I believe we’re starting to find it back. It’s a lot more fun to watch the kids when they wrestle like we know they can.”
