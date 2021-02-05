Quality helped, but quantity hurt the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights in a tri-meet Monday at Warrenton.
Both Owensville and Warrenton beat the Knights in dual meets. Owensville won, 36-30, while Warrenton beat the Knights, 35-21.
Against Owensville, Borgia went 4-1 in contested bouts. The Knights were 2-2 against Warrenton.
Open weight classes cost Borgia, however. Owensville won five of the six forfeit matches. Warrenton was 4-2 in open weight classes.
Borgia had just six wrestlers for the meet.
• Joseph Lause (120) pinned Owensville’s Aries Nicholas in 1:07 and was open against Warrenton.
• Nathan Boone (160) pinned Owensville’s Sean Million in 0:41 and Warrenton’s Peyton Nelson in 0:35.
• Oliver Mace (170) pinned Owensville’s Alan Kopp in 2:52 and won an 8-5 decision over Warrenton’s Andrew Sommer.
• Brynner Frankenberg (182) pinned Owensville’s Christopher Stockton in 2:54 and was unopposed against Warrenton.
• Andrew Wolff (126) won a forfeit against Owensville and was pinned by Warrenton’s Anthony Edison in 2:26.
• Estiven Levin (145) lost a 1:42 pin to Owensville’s Kolby Jahnsen and a 19-4 technical fall to Warrenton’s Levi Penrod in 3:55.
Owensville’s forfeit winners were Gabriel Soest (152), Dakota Martin (195), Kyle O’Neal (220), Hayden Shoemaker (285) and Michael Martin (106).
Warrenton’s forfeit winners were Anthony Lombardo (152), Josh Napier (285), Joshua Kassing (106) and Jeremiah Kassing (113).