Hitting the road Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling team competed in a quad meet at Brentwood.
In boys action, Borgia:
• Lost to Brentwood, 39-30.
• Lost to Gateway Science Academy, 36-24.
In the girls meet, Brentwood beat Borgia, 24-6.
Borgia also wrestled STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley. The score was not available. Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said Borgia won both matches by first-period pins, one on the boys side and one on the girls side.
In the other boys dual meets, Borgia wrestlers claimed five of the eight contested bouts. Forfeits accounted for the rest of the points. Brentwood scored six forfeits for 30 points against Borgia’s one.
Gateway Science earned four forfeits to Borgia’s three.
“It was a real good showing for our team,” Hellebusch said. “We went 8-3 on the night between all of our opponents. We’re finally starting to get our team back together from injuries and illnesses, and it’s a good feeling. We’ve been struggling so much here as of late that it’s really nice to see almost everyone back on the mat.”
Four Borgia wrestlers went undefeated for the night.
Nate Clarkson (138) pinned Gateway Science’s Andrew Nehre in 3:47 and won by forfeit over Brentwood.
“Nate Clarkson wrestled very aggressively and seems to be feeling more comfortable on the mat,” Hellebusch said.
Braxtyn Frankenberg (145) pinned Brentwood’s Nolan Schulz in 2:29 and won by forfeit over Gateway Science.
“He looked confident and in control during his match,” Hellebusch said.
Estiven Levin (152) pinned Brentwood’s Zachariah Pulliam in 1:40 and won by forfeit over Gateway Science.
“Estiven Levin is returning from an injury but looked more relaxed and wrestled better than a few of his more recent matches,” Hellebusch said.
Hunter Smith (285) pinned Brentwood’s Christian Brisco in 0:39 and won by forfeit against Gateway Science.
“He looked real good in both of his matches,” Hellebusch said. “He was in control the whole time.”
Joseph Volmert (160) split his matches. He pinned Brentwood’s Phoenix Torno in 1:16 and was pinned by Gateway Science’s Tony Sambo in 0:56.
“Joe Volmert has been out for quite a while and is getting back into the swing of things,” Hellebusch said. “He went 1-1 on the night and showed good improvement.”
Kamper Brinkmann (132) ended at 0-2. He lost a 12-5 decision to Brentwood’s Miller Chantharasy and a 2:54 pin to Gateway Science’s Wesley Mitchell.
Brinkmann had a little bit of a rough night but continues to show determination & improvement for a 1st year wrestler.
In the girls meet, Borgia’s Aine Callahan (130) won the lone contested bout, pinning Brentwood’s Madison Pierce in 0:36. She also won against STEAM Academy.
“She set the pace from start to finish,” Hellebusch said.
The other four matches were forfeits for Brentwood.