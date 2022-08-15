Two major projects are in the process as the first week of fall sports practices concludes at St. Francis Borgia.
One project is moving faster than the other. Sod work was completed this week on the Borgia baseball/softball field. That should help Andrew Eggert’s team move back to its home field soon. The team has been splitting time between that field and the KC Hall field.
The other project, Borgia’s football/soccer field, is expected to receive its first turf next week. The football and soccer teams have been practicing at other spots on campus while work on the field continues.
Football
Dale Gildehaus reported 65 players, all grades, reported for practice Monday.
That included 13 seniors, nine juniors, 22 sophomores and 21 freshmen.
Gildehaus is in his 36th year as the team’s head coach.
“First day of practice went well,” Gildehaus said. “Kids came in with a great attitude excited to get the season going after a long offseason of work.”
Gildehaus said the players have a good attitude and are looking to improve from last year’s 1-9 record.
“First thing I told them was that last year is over,” Gildehaus said. “We won’t talk about it again. Every team on our schedule feels they have an easy game after how things played out last year. Each player has a goal in mind to make a statement each and every game when they walk on the field.”
The team had photo day Thursday and will hold the annual “Pack the Hill” scrimmage Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
The team is practicing on a terrace on the KC Hill between the KC Hall and the Borgia baseball/softball field.
Boys Soccer
Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer doesn’t expect to make massive cuts to the 34 who came out Monday.
Instead, players were moved toward varsity or junior varsity rosters following Tuesday’s practice.
Work Wednesday was on the two units, varsity and junior varsity teams. Strohmeyer indicated that defensive structure is a primary focus.
The team practices at the old Borgia soccer field.
Boys Swimming
While Diane Jones might be Borgia’s new boys swimming head coach, she’s not new to the program, or to the school.
Jones has been Borgia’s girls swimming head coach and she replaces Jen Alferman-Molitor this season on the boys side.
Jones reported 13 swimmers came out for the first practice Monday.
“The first practice went very well,” Jones said. “Returning athletes were in good shape. Our newer swimmers were also in good physical condition.”
Four seniors return for the Knights. Aidan Garlock, Zach Posinski and Gabe Rio are returning state qualifiers, both on relay teams and as individuals. Last season, each swam on the second day at the state event.
Will Jett is another senior who is a veteran swimmer and will serve as one of the captains.
Jones said the first week is being spent on endurance.
“Returning athletes started out with a tough workout right out of the gate,” Jones said. “With newer swimmers, I am emphasizing technique — we will be working hard on that, as well as conditioning.”
Jones said experience levels differ greatly.
“The beauty of swimming is the ability to adapt practices to an individual’s level,” she said. “We’ve got kids who have been to state the past three years, we’ve got kids who just started competing this summer. I look forward to seeing what they can do.”
Cross Country
While Andy Gross is new to the Borgia cross country program, he’s familiar to the students.
Gross is entering his 20th year of teaching and he has been at Borgia since 2016. He teaches German at the school.
“This will be my first time coaching a sport,” Gross said. “My extracurricular activities at Borgia have involved sponsoring the German Club and organizing and chaperoning trips to Europe in conjunction with our Marbach sister city exchange program here in Washington.”
Gross has experience as a runner with a few half-marathons and events of shorter distances.
Haley (Russell) Beste, a 2012 Borgia graduate, is the assistant coach.
“(She) is the expert behind our training,” Gross said “She ran during her own high school career at Borgia, and just this past year, she completed the Boston Marathon. I am looking forward to learning more from her, both as a coach and as a runner.”
During the first week, the roster has settled at 14 runners with seven girls and seven boys.
“I expect that by the time our roster ‘settles,’ we’ll have about the same number. It is possible we may have some additions or departures.”
Gross said the team’s effort has been good during the opening week.
“We’ve seen excellent effort so far in just our two days of practices, especially in the heat and humidity,” Gross said. “We won’t really have any cuts to our roster — so long as our athletes put in a full effort and have a desire to improve, they will remain part of our team. In conjunction with that, both Haley and I want to develop and build up the program this year. It is not so much about winning the cross country meets, but showing personal improvement and reaching our personal goals running. We will then build on those successes, which will enhance our program.”