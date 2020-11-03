Epic classic.
It was the only way to describe the volleyball showdown between two of the state’s juggernauts Thursday night at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
When the final kill hit the floor, the host Lady Knights escaped with a five-set win over Lafayette, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16.
The win gave the Lady Knights (27-4-2) the Class 5 District 3 championship.
“It was definitely exciting to be a part of this match, that’s for sure,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
“We knew Lafayette was going to be a huge competition,” Borgia junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said. “We played so hard, and we’ve been working so hard. Seeing that last ball go down gave me chills. I’m so excited.”
Brinkmann had 28 kills, including the last two. She also had 26 digs, three assists, an ace and two blocks.
Junior setter Annie Arand recorded 53 assists, 22 digs, two kills and a block.
“It feels amazing,” Arand said. “It’s just so much fun. It was a great game. Lafayette’s such a great team. It was a great win.”
Maddie Dowil, one of two seniors on the team, accepted the championship trophy.
“It feels so good,” Dowil said. “I can’t express how happy I am to get back on the court and win with this group of girls.”
Lafayette finished the season at 14-2 with both losses coming to Borgia.
“Hat’s off to Lafayette,” Steiger said. “They’re extremely well coached and have a tremendous program. You can’t take anything for granted when you play them. I’m just so proud of the girls.”
Sectional
The Lady Knights will host a Class 5 sectional tournament Saturday.
“The girls worked hard for that,” Steiger said. “Hopefully, it will be just as great Saturday.”
Borgia plays Jackson (31-4-1) at 12:30 p.m. to open the event. Cor Jesu Academy (12-0) then plays Oakville (12-1) at 2:30 p.m. in the other sectional match.
The winners play in a quarterfinal match, which will start around 4:30 p.m.
“It’s going to take a lot of what you saw here tonight,” Brinkmann said. “It’s going to take a lot of grit and desire. If we want it hard enough, we can take it.”
Arand feels only a similar effort will work for the Lady Knights.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, grit and confidence out of everyone,” Arand said.
The sectional winner advances to the MSHSAA Championships in Cape Girardeau and plays Thursday at 6 p.m.
The third-place match follows at 8 p.m. The title match will be played Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.
Borgia Takes Lead
Borgia, last year’s Class 3 state champion, bumped up two classes this year due to the new MSHSAA Championship Factor formula, was the top seed for the district. The Lady Lancers, last year’s Class 4 state runner-up, were seeded second.
Combined, the two programs have won 17 state titles (Borgia 11, Lafayette six) and have reached the state tournament a combined 29 times.
And Thursday’s title match lived up to its billing.
Borgia won the first two games, but had to grind out every point. The Lady Knights prevailed in the opener, 25-21, with Kaitlyn Patke serving the final ace.
In the second game, a Lafayette error gave Borgia a 25-22 win.
But, if anyone planned on seeing the match end early, there was plenty of action left.
Lafayette Comes Back
Lafayette caught fire in the third game and cruised to a 25-15 win. Borgia jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the fourth game, but Lafayette quickly took charge again and broke away from a 14-14 tie to win, 25-20.
“We told them it was a long way from being over,” Steiger said. “Don’t let up because they’re going to make a run and they sure did. They came out in the third set and put it to us. We just had to weather that storm and mentally get back into the game and get back to competing.”
Brinkmann said it was a tough situation.
“To be up two games to none and then tied, 2-2, it can make a lot of teams panic and stop playing,” Brinkmann said. “We just kept our grit and stuck to what we knew and kept playing.”
Down to the Wire
The fifth game was a culmination of everything from the first four. Both teams led, but neither was able to break away. Up until the first match point, Borgia never led by more than two points. Lafayette’s biggest lead was one.
Borgia hit match point first, 14-13, on a Lafayette error. However, Caitlyn Little got the next kill to tie it, 14-14.
The Lady Lancers reached match point on the next kill, 15-14.
“After they got that point, we came back into our circle and said we’re getting this ball,” Arand said. “I am so proud of how everyone believed in themselves.”
This time, Borgia called a timeout and rebounded. Lily Brown knocked down a kill, her 10th, to tie it again, 15-15.
Borgia’s second match point came after Caroline Glastetter’s 13th kill found the floor to give Borgia a 16-15 lead. Lafayette again went to Little and the sophomore tied it, 16-16. It was her 18th kill.
Brinkmann got the call for the next scoring attack and her kill gave Borgia its third match point.
“We tried to slow the ball down,” Dowil said. “We focused on controlling the ball and we gave it everything we had. We went down swinging and it went in our favor.”
After another long rally, Arand went back to Brinkmann and the junior knocked down the match-clinching kill to win, 18-16.
“Every point meant something,” Brinkmann said. “I knew we had to do something with a purpose, so to put that ball down meant a lot.”
Arand said Borgia was up to the challenge.
“I’m proud of the way we played and how we stepped up in the end,” Arand said.
“It was just a battle of mental toughness and execution,” Steiger said. “At that point, you have to be aggressive, but you can’t make any mental errors. You have to execute cleanly and not give up.”
For Dowil, who had 13 digs, three kills and one ace, it’s been a long journey. She made the team as a freshman, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in her first match. She didn’t play as a sophomore or junior, but came back this season.
Early in the year, Dowil saw action on the front row, but lately, she’s filled a role as a defensive player.
“We just took it point by point,” Dowil said. “We went through a little lull in the third and fourth sets, but we came back in the fifth set and showed them what we’ve got.”
Patke ended with five kills, five digs, two aces and three blocks.
Lynsey Batson had two kills, five blocks and two digs.
Lauren Nieder picked up 23 digs.
Brown added three digs and three blocks. Glastetter also had five digs and one block.
For Lafayette, Morgan Isenberg led the offense with 19 kills. Layne Witherspoon added 10 kills. Jenny Nguyen dished out 49 assists.
Lafayette’s string of 13 district titles ended with the loss.