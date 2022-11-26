2022 Champions
Borgia basketball players raise the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament trophy after defeating University City Saturday in the championship game, 58-53.

 Bill Battle

For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title.

Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.