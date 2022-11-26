For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title.
Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Grant Schroeder went 10-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Knights seal the win.
Borgia was able to find Schroeder and KLPW MVP Adam Rickman near the basket and the pair combined for 40 of Borgia’s 58 points.
In the other placement games:
Third Place — Washington defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, 60-56.
Consolation — Union defeated Pacific, 74-54.
Seventh Place — Owensville defeated Metro, 73-45.
Washington Missourian All-Tournament Team
KLPW MVP — Adam Rickman, Borgia
Miyel Taylor, University City
Jayden Creighton, University City
Ayden Kleinheider, Washington
Kobe Anderson, Ft. Zumwalt North
More tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.