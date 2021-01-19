Hitting the road Wednesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swimming Lady Knights dominated a tri-meet in Florissant.
Borgia won the event with 122 points while Trinity was second at 56 and Lutheran North scored 53 points.
“The girls went into this meet with specific goals,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “They wanted to improve their 200 freestyle relay state consideration time, and they were able to drop over a second, to remain within the top 24 in the Class 1 rankings. All of them swam at or near their best times — which shows their consistency.”
Borgia won 10 of the 11 events. Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Grace Fogarty, Elizabeth Simily, Peyton Lackey and Sophia Fletcher (2:26.59);
• Lily Schmieder in the 200 freestyle (2:16.80);
“Lily Schmieder had a fantastic 200 freestyle race, dropping several seconds to get within a few seconds of state consideration in that race,” Jones said.
• Isabella Rio in the 200 individual medley (2:33.71);
• Ava Mohart in the 50 freestyle (26.19);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (1:13);
• Simily in the 100 freestyle (1:07.22);
• Jamie Poepsel in the 500 freestyle (7:06.53);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart in 1:52.94;
• Mohart in the 100 backstroke (1:12.97); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Schmieder, Fletcher, Rio and Mohart in 4:34.30.
“Lily, along with Elizabeth, Isabella and Ava, showed their resilience and their can-do attitude to take care of business,” Jones said.
Additionally, Borgia had four second-place finishers. They were:
• Poepsel in the 200 individual medley (3:05.53);
• Simily in the 50 freestyle (29.97);
• Fletcher in the 100 butterfly (1:32.34); and
• Schmieder in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.17).