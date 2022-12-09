Overcoming an early 10-point deficit, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rallied to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, 68-56.
Borgia (8-0) bounced back from the 13-3 deficit against the Bulldogs (2-1) to trail by one point after one quarter, 15-14.
Borgia took charge in the second quarter to lead in the final minute of the half, 31-24, before the Bulldogs raced back to tie it at the intermission.
A five-point play on a made three-point shot and a foul called away from the ball, which yielded two made free throws, helped Ft. Zumwalt South.
Borgia got the first seven points of the third quarter, getting two baskets from Adam Rickman and a three from Tate Marquart, to move ahead to stay.
The Knights led after three quarters, 51-37, and held off all Ft. Zumwalt South charges in the fourth quarter to prevail by 12 points.
Borgia returns to action Monday, hosting Owensville, looking to equal the program’s last winning streak which lasted this long. The 2011-12 team won its first nine games.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.