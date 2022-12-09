That's a Winner!
Borgia senior Grant Schroeder (2) holds up the St. Charles West Tournament championship plaque after the Knights defeated Ft. Zumwalt South Friday. It was Borgia's second tournament championship of the season.

 Bill Battle

Overcoming an early 10-point deficit, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rallied to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, 68-56.

Borgia (8-0) bounced back from the 13-3 deficit against the Bulldogs (2-1) to trail by one point after one quarter, 15-14.