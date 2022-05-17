For the second night in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer Lady Knights needed an overtime to win.
Borgia (5-14-2) defeated Rosati-Kain (1-20) Thursday at Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis, 2-1.
“It was a nice comeback win that showed our players’ determination and willingness to do whatever it takes,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said.
Hayley Stieffermann scored from the left side with Audrey Richardson assisting with 27 seconds remaining in the first overtime for the win.
“Haylee Stieffermann got the game-winning goal on an assist by Audrey,” Severino said. “Audrey dribbled through their defenders, made their goalie commit, and then slid a pass over to Haylee, who buried it with 27 seconds left in the first overtime.”
Rosati-Kain took the lead with a first-half goal.
“We knew we weren’t executing our game plan and needed to turn things around,” Severino said. “The girls responded, possessing the ball better and keeping the pressure on their defense and goalie.”
Richardson tied the game in the second half.
“Audrey Richardson scored on an assist by our goalie, Leah Chilton,” Severino said. “Leah read Rosati-Kain well and found Audrey making a long run. Audrey did a great job directing the ball and taking a shot that was out of their goalie’s reach. It was definitely a momentum changer.”
Beating Rosati-Kain’s goalkeeper twice was a feat, Severino said.
“Their keeper is absolutely phenomenal, one of the best, if not the best, keepers we have seen all season,” Severino said.
Madison Lammert played in Borgia’s goal for the first 30 minutes, making five saves. Chilton stopped six shots over the remaining 10 minutes of the first half, all 40 in the second half, and over nine minutes of overtime.
With the victory, Borgia has its first winning streak of the season heading into Monday’s Class 3 District 2 opener against third-seeded Rockwood Summit. That game takes place at Washington High School starting at 5 p.m.