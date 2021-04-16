Sophomore Sarah Pisarek scored on a rebound from her own penalty kick with 1:54 remaining in the second overtime Monday to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights over Rosati-Kain, 2-1.
With the win, Borgia improved to 5-5 on the season, 1-2 in the Archdiocesean Athletic Association Large Division. Rosati-Kain fell to 1-7, 0-2.
After an even first half, Rosati-Kain struck first. The Kougars got a goal from Tedda Bock with seven seconds remaining in the opening half. Grace Henderson assisted.
Audrey Richardson scored nearly nine minutes into the second half with Lauren Dickhut assisting to pull the Lady Knights level.
Hit hard by injuries, Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino reached into the junior varsity roster to fill gaps in the lineup. Among players who saw extended playing time were Macy Strubberg, Myriah Foss, Lexi Buhr and Macey Levin.
Borgia returns to action Thursday with another league game at St. Dominic.
Borgia plays in the Helias Shootout in Jefferson City, facing Helias Friday and Waynesville Saturday.