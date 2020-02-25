Could Tuesday’s home girls basketball game have had any more meaning for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights?
Borgia’s 43-40 win over Cardinal Ritter checked many of the boxes.
“It’s great to have a third-place trophy and that gave us the outright AAA Large crown as well, so this win meant a lot of things,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
• It gave the Lady Knights (13-7, 7-0) the outright Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title. No other team has fewer than two losses and Borgia has only one league game remaining, Monday at home against Notre Dame.
• It gave Borgia third place in its own tournament. With the middle date in the Borgia Competitive Edge Tournament snowed out, the school has had to scramble to complete the tournament. The seventh-place and fifth-place games were played last Wednesday. The title game between Union and Rockwood Summit will be contested next Tuesday prior to Borgia’s boys basketball home game against Vianney.
“It’s been a staggered tournament, but we kept our focus and came out with a win in this one,” Houlihan said.
• It was senior night for four Borgia players. Julia Struckhoff, Grace Turilli, Hannah Herbst and Caroline Klahn are this year’s seniors.
Everything else, notwithstanding, it turned out to be a thriller which came down to the final seconds before it was decided.
Avery Lackey scored and was fouled with 9.4 seconds to play. The basket, and a free throw, proved to be the margin of victory.
Borgia opened the game with the first six points, but Cardinal Ritter fought back and Borgia’s lead was 15-12 after one quarter. Cardinal Ritter took the lead in the second quarter, but Lackey tied it at the half, 22-22.
“They are so difficult to keep off the boards and, in the first half, we did not keep them off the boards,” Houlihan said. “We definitely made improvements in the second half.”
Cardinal Ritter led for much of the third quarter and had a 29-26 lead going to the fourth quarter.
A three from Charleece Davis at the start gave the Lady Lions their biggest lead, 32-26, but Borgia fought back and the game was tied before Lackey’s final shot.
“Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke did a heck of a job in the second half keeping them off of the boards,” Houlihan said. “Avery struggled shooting for a while, but in the end, she’s the one who sealed the game for us.”
Lackey and Patke were named to the all-tournament team. Cardinal Ritter’s representative was Kristin Booker.
Lackey and Patke combined to score 29 of the 43 points for Borgia. Lackey closed with 17 and was 7-12 from the free-throw line. For the game, Borgia knocked down 13 of 21 attempts.
Patke scored 12 points with one of the two three-point baskets and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
“Kaitlyn had an excellent tournament for us,” Houlihan said. “Early in the season, when she had to play without Avery, she grew. Now that Avery is back, they complement each other well.”
Struckhoff was next with seven points, including a three-point basket, and was the only Borgia player to go perfect from the free-throw line at 2-2.
“Julia did a great job managing the game tonight,” Houlihan said. “She had a lot of pressure on her.”
Turilli scored five points, including the first four in the game.
“Grace started the game hot,” Houlihan said. “She got us a great fast start.”
Jenna Ulrich ended with two points, which came after Borgia got an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.
“Jenna came in and had a huge basket,” Houlihan said.
Borgia took advantage of free throws. Cardinal Ritter was called for 20 fouls to Borgia’s six. The Lady Lions were 4-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Booker and Davis scored 11 points apiece to lead Cardinal Ritter’s offense. Davis hit one of the two three-point shots.
Sydney Taylor was next with six points.
Delesia Scott scored four while controlling the inside defensively.
Aaliyah Forest scored three points, Elyssa White was next with two and Mariah Maxie ended with one point.
White was injured in the second quarter and did not return.