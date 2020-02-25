Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.