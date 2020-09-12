The hardware is coming home.
In one of the busiest tournament weekends of the fall sports season, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Washington and Union won event titles.
Borgia's volleyball team won the title of its own tournament Saturday, defeating Willard in the championship match, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22.
St. Dominic was third, beating Timberland in that final match. Francis Howell Central topped Francis Howell North for the consolation title and Troy edged Washington for seventh place.
Washington softball won the title of the 10th Annual Francis Howell Central Invitational Tournament, defeating the host team Saturday in the title game, 3-1. Maddie Guevara's three-run home run was the difference for the Lady Jays.
Washington also defeated Northwest Friday, 9-4, and Winfield Saturday, 14-9.
Union won the title of the Pacific Boys Soccer Tournament Friday, defeating the host team, 1-0.
At the Forest Park Festival cross country meet, Union won team titles in the White Division. Anna Brakefield and Dominick Beine were individual champions.
Washington's girls were second in the Green Division. Mia Reed placed second in the individual standings. McKenna Jacquin was fourth and Julia Donnelly of Washington was sixth.
Coverage of these, and other events will be in the Wednesday Missourian.