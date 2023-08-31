The first laps around the pool saw the Knights and Blue Jays in the middle of the pack.
St. Francis Borgia swam to fourth place at the Ft. Zumwalt West Boys Swimming and Diving Invitational Saturday while Washington ranked seventh in the event out of 12 teams.
Francis Howell emerged as the event winner with 365.5 points. Borgia scored 164 and Washington scored 95.5.
“I always tell kids this meet is swimming’s jamboree, a chance for them to get experience and for us as coaches to get a sense of where we are,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We had (personal records) up and down the lineup, based on the times they were seeded. We have a very young team this year — including five freshmen. This was the first high school meet ever for seven of them.”
Others competing at the event, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, included Wentzville Liberty (292), Ft. Zumwalt South (239), Ft. Zumwalt West (135), Timberland (119), Francis Howell North (78), Holt (69), Francis Howell Central (66), North Point (40) and Ft. Zumwalt East (32).
Washington’s Ben Loesing had the top individual finish for either of the local teams, tying Francis Howell’s Camden Galati for second place in the 50 freestyle with a state consideration time of 24.12.
“It was a great first outing for the Blue Jays,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Two State consideration times in the 200 medley relay and the 50 free. Ben Loesing broke his own school record in the 50 free. All but one individual swim resulted in a PR. Can’t wait to see what these guys do next.”
Borgia’s Ian Pfeiffer posted a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 54.23.
“I was pleased to see Ian Pfeiffer medal with a PR in the 100 free after having a tough season health-wise last year,” Jones said.
Washington’s Donovan McKenzie ranked fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.22.
Fourth place in the 400 freestyle relay went to Borgia’s team of Sam Durnal, Thomas Crane, Nick Haberberger and Pfeiffer with a state consideration time of 3:53.39.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Haberberger, Durnal and Crane ranked fourth with a time of 1:55.58, a state consideration time.
Borgia’s Durnal placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:03.68.
McKenzie placed sixth in the 50 freestyle in 25.77.
Loesing added a sixth-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 57.69.
Haberberger earned sixth place for Borgia in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:11.58.
Washington’s team of Will Brickel, Luke Mauchenheimer, Donovan McKenzie and Loesing placed seventh in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.68, a state consideration time.
Another Washington relay, the 200 freestyle relay of Ian Patton, Chase McKenzie, Mauchenheimer and Brock Thompson, ranked seventh in 1:56.55.
Washington’s 400 freestyle relay team ranked seventh as well with Donovan McKenzie, Patton, Brickel and Loesing finishing in 4:15.46.
Borgia’s Pfeiffer ranked seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.25, a state consideration time.
Durnal earned seven points for Borgia with a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 2:09.99. Teammate Haberberger finished right behind him in eighth place in 2:12.63.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay of Connor Briggs, Liam Callahan, Braydon Weggemann and Lincoln Schaefer finished eighth in 1:57.89.
Lukas Etter ranked eighth in the 500 freestyle, earning five Borgia points with a time of 6:14.48.
Mauchenheimer placed eighth for Washington in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.44.
Brickel finished ninth for the Blue Jays in the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.19.
Borgia’s Crane placed 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.42.
Borgia’s Briggs finished 10th in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.3.
Washington’s Brock Thompson took 10th place in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.2.
Etter finished 11th for the Knights in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:39.38.
Borgia’s Weggemann ranked 12th in the 50 freestyle in 29.3.
Schaefer ranked 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.76.
No Washington or Borgia athletes competed in the diving portion.
“This team has a special chemistry,” Jones said. “They know they are creating the foundation for a program that will continue to improve. They work hard and have fun doing it. I’m very blessed to have Kat Westfall as the assistant coach this year. She is an experienced and effective coach, who just moved up to the high school ranks.”
Borgia next swims a week from Wednesday in a dual meet at Ladue at 4:30 p.m.
Washington has its next meet Friday, swimming in a dual meet at Rockwood Summit at 4:15 p.m.
