St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington have qualified for 11 events in this week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships.
The state meet runs Thursday and Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Borgia has qualified in six spots while Washington has five state qualifiers.
“These are very goal-driven athletes,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “This will be a great experience for them. The team as a whole is bonded as one. Synergy is our buzzword — when the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Even the ones who don’t get in the water will have a role to play here.”
Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland was pleased with Washington’s qualifiers.
“We are very excited to have this many girls qualify this year,” Moreland said. “They have worked hard and will all return next year.”
• Borgia’s Ava Mohart is the top-seeded local swimmer, holding the No. 4 spot in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.64.
• Mohart is seeded seventh for the 100 freestyle with a qualifying time of 54.31.
• Washington’s Ava Kauffeld is the 11th seed for the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:09.61.
• Kauffeld, of Washington, is seeded 15th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:18.88.
• Washington’s Zoey Ziegler holds the 20th spot in the 100 freestyle in 57.13.
• Borgia’s Isabella Rio is seeded 24th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.96.
• Borgia’s 400 freestyle team (Sophia Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher, Rio and Mohart) also has a 24th seed with a time of 4:01.86.
• Ziegler is seeded 26th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.06.
• Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team (Sullentrup, Lily Schmieder, Rio and Mohart) qualified 26th with a time of 1:48.32.
• Washington’s 200 medley relay team (Maddy Henderson, Ellie Williams, Kauffeld and Ziegler) is seeded 27th with a time of 2:02.15.
• Rio nabbed the 32nd, and final, qualifying spot for the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:48.94.
Preliminary qualifying races take place Thursday. The top 16 in each race return Friday for the final round. The top eight swim for the championship while the next eight swim in the consolation race.
It’s a return to the normal system after last year’s timed finals.
“This is the largest number of events the girls’ program has ever qualified for state,” Jones said. “With alternate positions in two relays, we will be able to bring all 11 swimmers on the team to state with us. Not all will swim, but they’ve earned this as a team.”