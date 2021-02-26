ST. PETERS — That close.
Just 0.01 seconds separated St. Francis Borgia Regional sophomore Ava Mohart from the MSHSAA medalists Saturday at the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
Swimming at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, Mohart was the closest of the area’s five entries, between Borgia and Washington, to bring home a metallic souvenir.
“Ava Mohart did a great job on the big stage,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “She is only the second Borgia girls swimmer to score individual points since the program started in 2013. She is cool under pressure. She is a team player. And she’s just a sophomore.”
Borgia scored 17 team points in the meet, finishing 30th in the team standings.
Washington’s Aubrie Moreland concluded her high school career by competing in two events.
“To talk about the state meet for WHS is to talk about Aubrie Moreland, since she was the only qualifier from our school,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “Aubrie has been on the WHS girls swim team for four straight years. Previous to this, she was in the FRAY age-group swimming program and was also on the Washington Stingrays team during the summers. In high school, Aubrie swam every stroke with great success, and at the state meet this year, she achieved two personal bests in the 100 and the 200 freestyle events. She could have qualified in the other events but was restricted to two.”
50 Freestyle
Borgia sophomore Ava Mohart just missed the medal stand in the 50 freestyle by 0.01 of a second.
Mohart placed ninth with a time of 25.07. Her qualifying time was 24.9.
Cor Jesu Academy’s Ashley Mather was eighth with a time of 25.06.
Maggie Moore of New Covenant Academy won the state title with a time of 23.5.
Mohart scored nine team points for her finish.
100 Freestyle
Mohart followed up her ninth-place finish in the 50 freestyle by placing 11th in the 100 freestyle. She posted a time of 54.93. She was 0.42 seconds from claiming a state medal.
Mohart’s seed time was 54.40.
Washington senior Aubrie Moreland won her heat in a time of 56.65 and finished 19th overall in her final high school race.
Moreland bettered her seed time of 56.65.
“As the de facto team captain this year, she (Moreland) led the team through some tough COVID circumstances, always looking forward to new challenges and encouraging her teammates to do the same,” Page said. “Her positive attitude was picked up by the other girls, and the team became more bonded together because of her influence. Being her coach was a great experience because she responded to every suggestion and was able to exceed expectations in both practices and contests. Personally, I found her delightful, hardworking, concerned about the team and empathetic towards the needs of others. Future team leaders will look back to the example Aubrie has set.”
Kearney’s Andi Kremlin was the event winner with a time of 52.29.
200 Freestyle
Moreland kicked off the area’s participation with a time of 2:03.02 in the 200 freestyle. She finished 19th overall.
She shaved 0.16 seconds off of her qualifying time of 2:03.18.
Cor Jesu’s Anna Moehn won the title with a new Class 1 record time of 1:50.39.
A time of 1:56.15 was needed to earn a state medal.
200 Freestyle Relay
Borgia’s team of Elizabeth Simily, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Ava Mohart finished second in its heat with a time of 1:45.66, two seconds faster than its seed time of 1:47.66.
Jones noted that Simily, a senior, posted her fastest time on the lead leg.
“Elizabeth Simily’s official time in the lead-off leg was her personal best — a 26.65 — the first state consideration time of her career,” Jones said.
Borgia finished 16th overall, improving two places from its seed time.
“The 200 free relay was not just content to be there — they wanted to score points,” Jones said. “Moving up from 18th seed to 16th place meant beating some very elite programs and dropping significant time. Every relay swimmer posted a personal best in her split to drop two full seconds and become the first Borgia girls relay to ever score points at state.”
Jones said everyone was included with the team events.
“In ordinary circumstances, the whole team would have been able to go to state, but with COVID-19 restrictions, we could only bring six swimmers and senior captain Grace Fogarty as manager and meet timer,” Jones said. “So we included everyone in our spirit tunnel, our bus send off, our after-meet pizza party — so our freshmen got a taste for what is ahead.”
Jones also noted that just getting to the state meet was tougher this season.
“When we found out that state would only include top 24 as qualifiers, these girls just set the bar higher,” Jones said. “The YMCA is a great pool but not a fast pool. With no invitationals, our options were limited, but these ladies took full advantage of them. That come-from-behind win in the 200 free relay at conference is what got us to the dance.”