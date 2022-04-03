Starting Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights blasted O’Fallon Christian at home Wednesday, 9-1.
“This was a good team win for us to start conference play,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Our conference is tough, so we need to be ready for any game and we were today.”
Borgia improved to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in league play. O’Fallon Christian remained winless on the season at 0-4 overall, 0-1 in conference play.
Borgia wasted no time in getting onto the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a home run by Jack Nobe to right field.
The Knights added single runs in the second and third before scoring four times in the fourth. Ryan Kampschroeder launched a home run to center field.
O’Fallon Christian pushed its lone run across the plate in the top of the fifth. Borgia added another run in the sixth and sealed the win in the top of the seventh.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Ethan Etter combined for the win. Kandlbinder tossed the first 4.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks. He whiffed nine Eagles.
Etter relieved and threw the final 2.1 innings. He hit one batter and struck out two.
“Reagan Kandlbinder was solid on the mound in his first varsity start,” Struckhoff said. “He spotted his fastball well. Ethan Etter finished it out by doing what he does, pounding the strike zone. We are really happy with the pitching we’ve received so far this year.”
Offensively, Sam Turilli, Nobe and Kampschroeder each had two hits.
Brady Hanneken doubled.
Dane Eckhoff, Tanner McPherson, Cody Vondera and Garren Parks all singled.
Eckhoff and Parks walked. McPherson was hit by pitches three times, one short of the MSHSAA record. Hanneken was hit once.
McPherson stole two bases. Nobe and Turilli each had one steal. Kandlbinder also had a sacrifice fly.
McPherson scored three runs. Nobe crossed the plate twice while Turilli, Eckhoff, Kampschroeder and Hanneken scored once.
Nobe and Kampschroeder both drove in two runs. Kandlbinder, Vondera and Parks each had one RBI.
“We had contributions up and down the lineup,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Nobe and Ryan Kampschroeder both hit home runs to lead the attack. Tanner McPherson reached base four times. Sam Turilli also had a nice day with two hits. It was good to see us continue to score plenty of runs.”
Colton Maxwell, Dane Bishop and Austin Ring each pitched two innings.
Bishop and Hayden McKeon recorded the hits. Josiah Bockhorst scored while McKeon had the RBI.
Bockhorst walked twice and stole a base. Jonah Bartig was hit by a pitch.
Borgia’s scheduled game Wednesday against Pacific was postponed due to weather.
“We still have things to work on, but we are progressing well,” Struckhoff said. “We are happy where we are at, but not satisfied. We have a tough schedule coming up with Helias, Lutheran St. Charles, and St. Mary’s in the next few days, so no breaks for us.”