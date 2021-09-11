Raising the trophy
Members of the Borgia volleyball Lady Knights raise the Borgia Tournament championship trophy after Borgia edged St. Dominic in three games Saturday afternoon.

 Bill Battle

For the fourth year in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights have won their own tournament.

Borgia (10-0) edged rival St. Dominic in three games, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, to win the golden ball trophy at the Borgia Invitational Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Knights needed six tries at match point, but finished the win with a kill by Ella Brinkmann.

Borgia opened the day with pool play wins over Lutheran South (25-11, 25-17), Timberland (25-16, 25-15) and Westminster Christian Academy (25-15, 25-20) and a semifinal match over Francis Howell Central in two games.

Borgia will host Eureka (9-0) Monday before going to New Haven Tuesday and St. Dominic Thursday.

Also playing in the tournament was Washington and the Lady Jays fell in the seventh-place match to Lutheran South, 25-20, 25-17.

Washington lost pool matches to St. Dominic (25-17, 25-16), Parkway West (25-15, 25-20) and Francis Howell Central (25-19, 25-13).

Coverage of this tournament, and many additional events which took place Saturday, will be in the Wednesday Missourian.