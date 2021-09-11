For the fourth year in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights have won their own tournament.
Borgia (10-0) edged rival St. Dominic in three games, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, to win the golden ball trophy at the Borgia Invitational Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Knights needed six tries at match point, but finished the win with a kill by Ella Brinkmann.
Borgia opened the day with pool play wins over Lutheran South (25-11, 25-17), Timberland (25-16, 25-15) and Westminster Christian Academy (25-15, 25-20) and a semifinal match over Francis Howell Central in two games.
Borgia will host Eureka (9-0) Monday before going to New Haven Tuesday and St. Dominic Thursday.
Also playing in the tournament was Washington and the Lady Jays fell in the seventh-place match to Lutheran South, 25-20, 25-17.
Washington lost pool matches to St. Dominic (25-17, 25-16), Parkway West (25-15, 25-20) and Francis Howell Central (25-19, 25-13).
Coverage of this tournament, and many additional events which took place Saturday, will be in the Wednesday Missourian.