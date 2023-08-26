Nobody can accuse the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights of taking the easy road, not even in the preseason.
Borgia (13-16-2 last season) played Wednesday night in the Marquette Jamboree, facing defending Class 5 state champion Lafayette (32-6 last year) and host Marquette (23-10-3).
“Honestly, we were a little shell-shocked and in awe of the teams we played,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was good for us to play such strong teams, but exposed a lot of weaknesses.”
Lafayette ended the season for both Borgia and Marquette in back-to-back matches at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament in Eureka last fall.
Borgia had a major rebuild last fall after graduating 10 regulars from the 30-5 2021 squad. That process continues this season.
“After a really bad first set, we fought back showing signs of improvement in both execution and compete level,” Steiger said.
Steiger said a couple of younger players stepped forward during the jamboree.
“Sophomore Joanna Gillen looked strong in the front row, as well as a freshman, Gabby Schwoeppe, who impressed,” Steiger said. “As a freshman, Gabby was a good surprise to see the moment wasn’t too big for her on varsity as a freshman. I don’t like singling out those two players, as we had others who had good moments, but they were our two best last night.”
Steiger’s areas to improve could be echoed by nearly every volleyball coach in the state after the jamborees.
“Defense/ball control and out-of-system attacking are the biggest areas we need to improve on,” Steiger said. “Our offense can look good when we pass and are in system, but we didn’t control the ball enough.”
The Lady Knights open the season Monday at Cor Jesu Academy in Affton at 6 p.m.
The Lady Knights play next Wednesday at St. Clair and open Archdiocesan Athletic Association play at St. Dominic Thursday.
Varsity matches both nights are at 6 p.m.
After visiting New Haven Sept. 5 and Lutheran St. Charles Sept. 7, the Lady Knights play at home for the first time Sept. 9, hosting the Borgia Invitational. Borgia is in a pool with Timberland, Ste. Genevieve and Union.
The other pool consists of Westminster Christian Academy, Parkway West, Lutheran South and Washington.
Parkway West is the defending champion. Westminster Christian Academy won the Class 4 state title.
