Will there be a new champion at the St. Francis Borgia Invitational Volleyball Tournament?
Host Borgia is the defending winner, but the Lady Knights are seeded third this year in the Blue Pool.
The eight-team event runs Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
Two area teams are in the event. Washington is seeded fourth in the Gold Pool.
St. Dominic leads the Gold Pool with Francis Howell Central, Lutheran South and Washington following.
In the Blue Pool, Westminster Christian Academy is the top seed. Timberland, Borgia and Parkway West are next.
Pool play starts at 8:30 p.m. with St. Dominic playing Lutheran South and Westminster facing Borgia.
In the 9:30 a.m. matches, Francis Howell Central plays Washington and Timberland plays Parkway West.
Subsequent matches are scheduled one hour apart, but could run ahead of schedule if the tournament is running fast.
St. Dominic then plays Washington and Westminster faces Parkway West.
In the next rotation, Francis Howell Central plays Lutheran South and Timberland takes on Borgia.
Lutheran South moves to play Washington and Borgia plays Parkway West.
In the final rotation, St. Dominic plays Francis Howell Central and Westminster faces Timberland.
Pool play matches are two games to 25 points, no cap.
At 2:30 p.m., the consolation and seventh-place matches take place.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals, initially slated for 3:45 p.m. The Blue winner will play the Gold runner-up while the Gold winner will play the Blue runner-up.
The championship and third-place matches will follow.
Placement matches are best-of-three games.
