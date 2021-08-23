All over the area, high school sports teams are looking to rebuild after being hit hard by graduation.
And then you have the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights.
Borgia returns 10 seniors, including seven of its top nine players from last year’s 30-5-2 team, which finished third in MSHSAA’s Class 5.
CJ Steiger’s team did lose to graduation. Alicia Baylard, who shared the libero jersey with Lauren Nieder, completed her run along with defensive specialist Maddie Dowil.
But the other top players have returned, including starters at every position.
Five of the seniors already have committed to play for college teams.
Pin hitters Ella Brinkmann, Lily Brown and Caroline Glastetter have pledged to play for Maryville University in St. Louis.
Setter Annie Arand has given her assent to Missouri S&T in Rolla, coached by former Borgia assistant Andy Halaz.
Middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke recently made a verbal commitment to Truman State University in Kirksville for basketball.
That doesn’t mean the players are satisfied. The Lady Knights still will be in Class 5 this year, bumped up two classes due to MSHSAA’s championship factor.
Last year, Borgia extended its district title streak to 23 by knocking off perennial state power Lafayette. However, at the state tournament, the Lady Knights hit a brick wall called Nixa in the semifinals before recovering to beat conference rival St. Dominic for third place.
Borgia has a strong group returning, starting at the corners.
Brinkmann, an outside hitter, is a four-year starter. She hammered down 447 kills last year with 254 digs, 37 assists, 35 blocks and 23 aces. An all-state selection, Brinkmann hit at a .359 rate, high for a pin hitter in a fast offense.
Brown is in her third year starting with the Lady Knights, and she moved to right-side hitter last season, posting 180 kills, 36 digs, 41 blocks, eight aces and eight assists, all while making all-conference and all-district teams.
Glastetter is a six-rotation outside hitter who logged 279 kills, 222 digs, 33 assists, 31 blocks and 19 aces. She also can play on the right side. She made all-conference and all-district teams last year.
Arand, who played libero as a freshman, has gone over 1,000 career assists and likely will reach the 1,000 digs mark as well. She dished out 843 assists last year with 216 digs, 36 kills, 33 aces and 21 blocks. She made the all-state team last season.
In the middle, Borgia has veterans Patke and Lynsey Batson. Both were on the all-conference team, and Patke also earned district honors.
Batson had 114 kills to Patke’s 82 last season. Patke made 71 blocks, and Batson checked in with 51.
Nieder is the top defensive candidate. She picked up 187 digs last season while sharing the libero jersey with Baylard. She made the AAA honorable mention list.
The other seniors are setter Ava Ploch and defensive players Anniston Sherrell and Marissa Gau. Sherrell also can play outside hitter.
Borgia has three juniors rounding out the varsity team: Gisele Bolzenius, Molly Schroeder and Madi Ulrich. Bolzenius and Ulrich saw some varsity playing time last season.
Steiger’s staff returns intact as well. Brad Bruns is back as the varsity assistant, and Hanna Butherus and Amanda Wunderlich return as well.
Borgia plays Wednesday at the Lafayette Jamboree, facing the host team and Marquette. That will start at 5:45 p.m.
The Lady Knights start the regular season Monday, Aug. 30, at Cor Jesu Academy, a rematch of last year’s Class 5 quarterfinal contest.
The home opener is Tuesday, Aug. 31, against conference rival St. Dominic.