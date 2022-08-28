Experience isn’t cheap.
That’s what the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights are finding out.
Borgia, which graduated all six starters as well as key reserves, brought its new lineup to the Marquette Jamboree Wednesday night.
“There will be growing pains,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We will be a different team at the end of the year than we are at the beginning.”
In the event, Steiger’s team took a set from Westminster Christian Academy, but were swept by both Lafayette and Marquette.
Steiger said seniors Madi Ulrich and Molly Schroeder were solid along with sophomore Sophie Hurst.
Borgia opened against Lafayette. The perennial Class 5 state power knocked out Borgia last year in the district semifinals.
“We had a tough opponent to start out against,” Steiger said. “They’re one of the teams to beat this year and extremely talented. We lack experience, especially at the varsity level, so it wasn’t great.”
Steiger said Borgia improved in the second scrimmage against Marquette, but managed to take a set from Westmsinter Christian.
“We possibly could have won both sets,” Steiger said. “We played everyone and they all got touches. That was most important.”
Steiger said nerves seemed to calm down by the end of the evening.
Borgia opens the season at home Friday with another Class 5 power, Eureka.
Eureka also remains a district foe for Borgia this year as MSHSAA released its postseason assignments. Both teams are in Class 5 District 2 with Cor Jesu Academy, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette and Parkway South.
It’s a tough district. Cor Jesu won Class 5 while Lafayette and Marquette won districts.
