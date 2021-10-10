Sweeping Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday evening, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights secured a perfect season in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play.
Borgia (23-2) defeated the Lady Cougars (13-6-2), 25-17, 25-19, 25-14. It was Borgia’s 10th consecutive win over Lutheran St. Charles.
Borgia went 8-0 in league play this season.
Ella Brinkmann paced the offense with 20 kills. Middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke was next with nine kills. Lily Brown put down seven kills, and Caroline Glastetter ended with six. Lynsey Batson contributed four kills, and Madi Ulrich recorded two.
Lauren Nieder was the digs leader with 14. Brinkmann was next with 13. Annie Arand picked up nine digs, Glastetter had six, and Ava Lou Ploch recorded four. Patke had three digs. Anniston Sherrell and Brown each had one dig.
Arand helped on 40 kills. Nieder recorded two assists.
Batson and Glastetter each had three block assists. Patke was next with two.
Arand and Brinkmann each had one block assist.
Glastetter served three aces. Brinkmann contributed two, and Arand, Nieder and Patke each had one ace.