Over the years, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights have been up for challenges. The 11 state championship boards on the east wall of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium can attest to that.
And CJ Steiger’s squad has many reasons to be optimistic about this season. The team only graduated two players from last year’s Class 3 34-4-1 state championship team. That includes all of the offense.
“We have many capable players and will need good play from each of them to be successful,” Steiger said.
And, Steiger is adding to his coaching staff. The second-year head coach will be helped by Brad Bruns, who led the Lady Knights to the 2013 state title.
But, this season, Borgia faces much more adversity.
The Lady Knights lose the 1.35 nonpublic school multiplier for the postseason, but gain the new Championship Factor of being moved up two classes for the playoffs.
With the 2019 Class 3 state title along with two recent third-place finishes (2018 and 2016), Borgia has enough points to be pushed up two classes.
Exactly how this will shake out isn’t going to be seen until Sept. 18, when MSHSAA releases its postseason format. There is expected to be a fifth class in volleyball this year. Additionally, the postseason matches will be best-of-five. In the past, they’ve been best-of-three. This will eliminate pool play at the state level.
And, there’s COVID-19. It’s unknown how many schools will not field teams this fall due to the pandemic, or will opt for MSHSAA’s alternate fall season, which will take place next spring. As of Thursday, only one school had declared for the alternate season.
Even for the schools looking to play this fall, there’s always the option that the season could get called off short of the playoffs. The entire 2020 spring season was stopped as were the Class 4 and 5 basketball playoffs.
While the players didn’t get to finish out their club seasons in the spring, they have picked things up quickly.
“Players who have stood out have mostly been the usual suspects of returning starters, Ella Brinkmann, Annie Arand, Kaitlyn Patke, Lynsey Batson, Lily Brown and so on,” Steiger said.
Brinkmann, a junior outside hitter, slammed down 289 kills last fall with 208 digs, 50 blocks, 33 aces and 26 assists. She received nearly every honor out there from all-conference to all-area and all-state.
Brinkmann would get a serious challenge from junior Caroline Glastetter if the contest was jumping. Both seem to defy gravity as they hang in the air.
Glastetter played rightside hitter last season, but could challenge for not only time on the other side, but also on the back row. She logged 118 kills with 75 digs and 29 blocks last year.
“Caroline Glastetter has impressed early with her passing,” Steiger said. “This comes as somewhat of a surprise as she was only a three-rotation front row player for us last year. It, however, is not a complete shock as she and others have always been very competitive in all skill sets and not content on being good at just one skill. She was a dominant hitter for us last season on the right side and continues to take big leaps toward being a complete player.”
Brown, the incumbent at the other outside hitter position, smashed 196 kills with 83 digs, 37 blocks, five aces and three assists.
All three will be challenged by senior Maddie Dowil for playing time. Dowil made the varsity squad as a freshman, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in her first match. She did not play during the last two seasons.
“Maddie is our other senior on the team who surprised me this year by trying out and not only making our squad but excelling in many of our drills and competitions the first week this season,” Steiger said. “She didn’t try out or play on our team last season due to an injury. To this point, she has looked strong and figures to play a big role for us this season. As added depth, she will be very important going to five-set format this season as she plays many various positions well.”
For most teams, that would be enough firepower to guarantee success. However, Borgia also returns both of its middle hitters, juniors Kaitlyn Patke and Lynsey Batson. Patke had 116 kills, 74 blocks 37 digs, 20 aces and two assists last fall. Batson posted 119 kills with 63 blocks, 27 digs and three aces.
“Both are strong middle attackers and something different,” Steiger said. “Kaitlyn is our taller middle who excels at blocking and is working constantly to improve her quickness, agility and tempo. Lynsey is our quicker, more athletic middle and is working constantly on her explosiveness and timing. Both middles are great contributors to any team and both have the ability to go on a run and carry our team on any given night.”
Dishing the ball to the offensive players will be Annie Arand. The junior was an all-state libero last fall with 415 digs, 129 assists and 21 aces. She saw some playing time at setter, splitting with Abby Lynn (University of Louisiana). Arand also has been a setter for her club team over the years.
“The setter position will be the biggest change going forward,” Steiger said. “Annie Arand will be the one looked at to continue the excellence at that position.”
Ava Placht is the backup setter.
With Arand moving to setter, that leaves the libero and defensive specialist spots open. Alicia Baylard, one of the team’s two seniors, is the top returner.
“Alicia Baylard is another player who has looked good the first week of tryouts,” Steiger said. “We will need Alicia to take big steps forward as a player and leader this season. She played a big part of our strong and deep back court last season and should continue to grow in ability and assertiveness as her confidence grows.”
Baylard has plenty of competition for the libero jersey with underclassmen looking to take over the spot.
With its jamboree called off, Borgia now is scheduled to start the season Monday, Aug. 31, at home against Cor Jesu Academy.
The first Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division match is set for the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 1, at St. Dominic.
The team’s annual home tournament is Saturday, Sept. 12, although the field keeps changing due to restrictions. Parkway West already has opted out. Still scheduled to play are Francis Howell Central, Lutheran South, St. Dominic, Washington, Westminster, Willard and Borgia.