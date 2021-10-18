It was like watching history repeat itself but without the hardware.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (25-2) nudged past Lafayette (24-3-1) Tuesday in a five-game slugfest in the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14.
“It was a great win,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “This is the heart we’ve been looking for all year, and they stepped it up and played a great match tonight. Lafayette is a great program, and they’re outstanding. Hats off to them. We were fortunate to come out on top tonight. We’ll celebrate this win and enjoy it tonight, but there’s still work to do.”
The match was very similar to last year’s district championship contest at the same location. The fifth game that night was won by Borgia, 18-16.
And it’s very possible the two teams will play again in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament, which also will be played at Borgia.
“We’ll see them again, and they know it as well,” Steiger said. “It’s a great step in the right direction for us, but we’ve got a lot ahead of us.”
Tuesday’s match came down to the wire after Lafayette won the first and fourth sets and Borgia grabbed the second and third.
The fifth game was representative of the entire match. Borgia held a three-point advantage, 9-6, before the Lady Lancers came back to go ahead, 11-9.
The teams then traded kills with Borgia’s Ella Brinkmann and Lafayette’s Layne Witherspoon terminating.
Borgia tied it with the next two points. Brinkmann blasted an attack so hard off the Lafayette block that it flew past the Borgia end line. A Lafayette error knotted it at 12-12.
Caroline Glastetter and Lynsey Batson put Borgia ahead with a double block, 13-12.
Lafayette scored the next two points to reach match point first, but Glastetter knocked down a kill through a double block. An error gave Borgia game match point.
Glastetter and Kaitlyn Patke teamed up on the left side to reject a Lafayette attack and end the fifth game, 16-14.
“That’s the heart I’ve been talking about,” Steiger said. “It’s not that we’ve been lacking, but we really haven’t had that toughness until this match. Sometimes, it takes a good team pushing you to find that, but they played extremely well tonight, and I’m proud of them.”
Brinkmann, Glastetter and Lily Brown combined for 50 kills in the match.
Brinkmann logged 20 kills, and Glastetter ended at 18. Brown, playing on the right side, knocked down 12.
Borgia’s middle hitters, Patke and Batson, combined for 15 kills. Patke ended with nine, and Batson added six.
Setter Annie Arand added two kills.
Libero Lauren Nieder picked up 27 digs to lead the defense. Brinkmann was next with 22. Glastetter had 14. Arand, honored before the match for reaching the 1,000-career-digs mark, had 12.
Ava Lou Ploch logged six digs, Patke had three, and Brown and Batson both picked up two.
Arand dished out 57 assists. Nieder had four, Brinkmann recorded two, and Glastetter and Brown each had one.
Arand had two solo blocks and four block assists. Batson had one solo block and two block assists.
Patke had six block assists, and Glastetter ended with four.
Nieder, Arand and Brinkmann each served an ace.