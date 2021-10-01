Preparing for this week’s Hermann Tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights split a pair of home matches Saturday.
Mater Dei (17-2) of Breese, Illinois, edged Borgia (17-2) in the first match, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 20-18.
Borgia rebounded to sweep Rock Bridge in the second match, 25-18, 25-10, 25-15.
“We came out with a vengeance against Rock Bridge,” said Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger. “The girls had something to prove after the loss to Mater Dei.”
Against Mater Dei, Borgia was able to play evenly with the Illinois squad but struggled with serve receive at times. The Lady Knights made 12 errors on serve receptions and were out of system at other times.
Setter Annie Arand made the most of the passes, handing out 55 assists in the match.
“Annie did a great job of running the offense,” Steiger said.
Ella Brinkmann chipped in with three assists. Lauren Nieder and Caroline Glastetter each had two. Lynsey Batson and Anniston Sherrell had one assist apiece.
Brinkmann was the kills leader with 27. Glastetter knocked down 16, and Lily Brown added 10.
Kaitlyn Patke posted eight kills. Batson and Arand each had two.
Nieder was the digs leader with 14. Arand picked up 12 digs, and Glastetter posted 10.
Sherrell, Brinkmann and Ava Lou Ploch each had seven digs. Batson and Brown both picked up three digs.
Ploch served a trio of aces. Arand and Brinkmann each had two. Glastetter and Patke both served one.
Brinkmann and Patke each had one solo block and three block assists. Batson recorded five block assists, Glastetter added four, and Arand recorded three.
Against Rock Bridge (24-4), Brinkmann blasted 16 kills, and Glastetter was next with 11.
Patke recorded seven kills, Brown ended with four, and Arand and Batson each had two.
Nieder recorded 19 digs. Arand picked up 10, and Brinkmann was next with nine. Glastetter and Sherrell each had five digs. Brown and Patke each had two.
Arand posted 28 assists. Nieder ended with six. Brinkmann, Batson, Glastetter and Sherrell contributed one assist apiece.
Arand served three aces. Sherrell had two, and Glastetter ended with one.
Brown had two solo blocks. Arand and Patke each had two block assists. Brinkmann and Batson added one block assist apiece.
“Our defense took a huge step forward against Rock Bridge,” Steiger said.
Rock Bridge defeated Mater Dei in the other match, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Borgia was the top overall seed at the Hermann Tournament and played its pool matches Monday. Those matches are in a different story.