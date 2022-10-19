St. Francis Borgia wedged a trio of volleyball victories between two losses at last weekend’s Ozark Grand Slam Invitational Friday and Saturday.
“It was good competition and a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
After opening with a 25-15, 25-17 loss to Logan-Rogersville, the Lady Knights (12-15-2) came back to win three more.
The Lady Knights won their second match Friday, sweeping Greenwood (Arkansas), 25-22, 25-20.
“The entire pool went 1-1,” Steiger said. “Somehow, we ended up third on points.”
In Saturday action, the Lady Knights won three-game matches over Springfield Central, 15-22, 13-25, 25-15, and Joplin, 25-22, 21-25, 28-26.
Jefferson City ended Borgia’s run, 27-25, 25-13.
“We probably should have taken that first set against Jefferson City,” Steiger said. “We had them.”
Steiger noted that senior hitters Madi Ulrich and Gisele Bolzenius were the team’s most consistent performers at the tournament.
Ulrich knocked down 53 kills during the five matches while Bolzenius was next at 35.
Joanna Gillen recorded 15 kills. Sophie Hurst closed with 10. Mikayla Weber and Nina Klak each had eight kills. Alexa Struckhoff ended with five. Brooke Leesmann chipped in with two. Macy Strubberg and Lauren Kleekamp each had one kill.
Molly Schroeder led the defense with 34 digs. Josie Charboneau was next at 33. Katherine Link closed with 25 digs and Strubberg had 24. Leesmann and Bolzenius both had 16 digs. Struckhoff closed with seven. Gillen and Hurst both ended with six. Ulrich had four digs, Klak posted three while Weber and Kleekamp each had two.
Leesmann handed out 66 assists. Strubberg posted 42. Schroeder and Charboneau each had seven while Gillen and Bolzenius both ended with three. Kleekamp and Klak had one assist each.
Gillen was the blocks leader with one solo and 10 assists. Hurst had 10 total blocks with two solos and eight assists.
Bolzenius had seven block assists. Weber and Ulrich both had four. Klak added two and Charboneau posted one.
Bolzenius served eight aces. Schroeder, Charboneau and Leesmann each had four. Hurst ended with two and Kleekamp had one.
Borgia closes out the regular season Tuesday with a home match against Fatima.
The Lady Knights take on Lafayette (26-6) Saturday at Eureka High School starting at 10 a.m. in Class 5 District 2 play. Lafayette, seeded second, won the Ozark Grand Slam by going 6-0 and defeating Logan-Rogersville for the title.
“Lafayette is really riding high going into the district tournament,” Steiger said. “It’s not the greatest time to face them, but to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”
