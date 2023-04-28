The Borgia boys volleyball Knights pulled off the reverse sweep Monday.
Playing on the road, the Knights won in five sets at Bayless (4-10-1), 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Borgia boys volleyball Knights pulled off the reverse sweep Monday.
Playing on the road, the Knights won in five sets at Bayless (4-10-1), 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13.
Thursday, Borgia was swept at home by St. Dominic, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
Statistics from the matches were not available at print deadline.
Borgia concludes the regular season May 4 at Clayton at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.