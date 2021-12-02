Utilizing a fast start, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights cruised to a 61-27 victory at Pacific Monday.
Borgia (1-1) scored the first 16 points before Pacific (0-2) was able to score. The Lady Knights had a 13-0 lead before Pacific got its first shot.
“We talked about how we wanted to start the game fast and how we wanted to end the game with that same intensity,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to play four full quarters with that intensity. It was good minutes for everybody.”
Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said Borgia came ready to play.
“When you put the plays in and the girls don’t execute them, it’s hard to get past their pressure,” Missey said. “Borgia showed up ready to go. Our girls didn’t.”
Although Pacific was able to slowly recover, Borgia maintained a comfortable lead for the entire game.
The Lady Knights led after one quarter, 18-5, at the half, 32-16, and through three quarters, 42-25.
Houlihan said Borgia put lessons learned in last Monday’s opening loss to Owensville to work. In that game, the Dutchgirls blitzed Borgia’s ballhandlers and kept the Lady Knights on their heels the entire game. Borgia did the same against Pacific.
“Unfortunately, Pacific ran into us after that big battle against Owensville,” Houlihan said. “We needed to turn up our intensity. We were able to do that tonight.”
Missey had scouted that game and was encouraged with what she saw.
“I watched that game,” Missey said. “I was hoping it was going to be the other way around, and we were going to do the same thing Owensville did because we had the quicker guards. Unfortunately, they proved me wrong.”
Borgia’s three seniors accounted for 50 of the 61 points.
Kaitlyn Patke led the way with 30 points. She knocked down three of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
“When you have Kaitlyn Patke on the floor, who can be inside, outside and at the top of the press, that makes it tougher for the opponent.”
For the game, Borgia was 10-16 from the free-throw stripe.
Audrey Richardson, who missed the Owensville game, controlled Borgia’s offensive pace and scored 10 points.
“Having Audrey Richardson back on the court helps,” Houlihan said. “She makes everybody faster.”
Callyn Weber also scored 10 points. Both Richardson and Weber hit two three-point shots.
Junior Amanda Dorpinghaus came off the bench to score four points.
Juniors Celia Gildehaus and Lexie Meyer and sophomore Jenna Hammer each scored two points.
Pacific’s top scorer was sophomore Trinity Brandhorst, who netted eight points.
Junior Molly Prichard was next with four points.
Junior Aaliyah Haddox knocked down one of Pacific’s two three-point shots for her scoring.
Sophomore Rhyan Murphy, sophomore Abbey Hall, sophomore Lexi Clark, junior Shelby Kelemen, junior Anna Cox and junior Abby Lilley scored two points apiece.
“We tend to not get into it right away,” Missey said. “Our first quarter has not been good for a while. It takes the girls getting into it. We have a young team. I get the nervousness going against a bigger team. We got a quick three and then a layup in the second quarter, and the girls got motivated. You’ve got to have that motivation throughout the entire game, not just for one quarter.”
Borgia opens Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play at St. Louis Notre Dame Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Lady Knights are back home Friday to host Lutheran South at 7 p.m.
Pacific next plays in the Herculaneum Tournament, facing North County next Monday in the opening round.
“We play a really tough bracket at the Herculaneum Tournament,” Missey said. “I’m hoping to come out with one or two victories and boost my girls’ motivation and confidence.”