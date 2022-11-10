For the fifth time in six seasons, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights (7-4) reached a district championship football game.
The Knights upset Hermann (8-4) Friday in Gasconade County, 40-21.
That puts the third-seeded Knights into the Class 2 District 2 title game this Friday in Wardsville against top-seeded Blair Oaks (10-0).
Borgia has stepped up since going 1-9 in 2021.
“We knew we needed to play a little bit better (this year) just to get to .500. (We knew) we could do that, but to be in the district championship game? I’m proud of the kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said.
Hermann, the second seed, ended its season at 8-3, its most successful since 2014, when the Bearcats went 8-4 and advanced to its district title game.
“It was back and forth and our kids fought hard,” Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons said. “Credit to Borgia, this is the most we’ve given up in a game in 2022 and we’ve played some really good games.”
With two senior backs that had chances to push their season yardage over 1,000, the Knights knew Hermann would rely on its run game, and that’s how the Bearcats opened its first two possessions.
The backs in question, Conner Coffey and Parker Anderson, scored touchdowns on the 14-play drives, converting three fourth-down attempts on the way.
Coffey scored the first touchdown with 6:10 to go in the opening quarter. Borgia’s Hayden Wolfe countered from 18 yards out with 2:35 to go in the opening quarter. It was 7-7 after 12 minutes.
Anderson gave Hermann the lead with 7:54 to play in the half. Wolfe’s second touchdown, from 12 yards out, pulled the Knights to within a point, 14-13, but Borgia took the lead 1:34 later on a 30-yard pass from Koen Zeltmann to Sam Tuepker. Borgia led at the half, 21-14.
Zeltmann scored from 39 yards out with 9:46 to go in the third quarter, but another Anderson touchdown kept the third quarter competitive at 27-21. That turned out to be Hermann’s final score.
Gildehaus said the defensive game plan was to put Hermann into passing situations.
“We felt if we could force Hermann into throwing the football, I mean, they’ve thrown the ball pretty well all year long and we got fortunate in a few breaks, but (we just wanted) to make them do something they’re not comfortable doing,” Gildehaus said.
Borgia tacked on two fourth-quarter Zeltmann scoring passes, seven yards to Brody Denbow and 31 yards to Nathan Kell.
Statistics
Zeltmann led the Knights in rushing yards with 77 followed by Wolfe and senior Trenton Volmert, who had 55 and 15, respectively.
Zeltmann went 9-13 for 133 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Kell had 52 receiving yards on three catches and Tate Marquart gained 31 yards with three catches.
Borgia senior Ben Roehrig and Marquart both had an interception.
Sophomores Henry Guehne and Brandon Kluesner had a sack each and senior Ben Lause had 11 tackles for Borgia. Kell had nine tackles and Kluesner and Wolfe had six and five tackles, respectively.
“We did a nice job of getting upfield,” Gildehaus said. “We told them, ‘If you wait, they’re going to run over top of you.’ So tonight, I thought that was the biggest improvement that we made.”
For Hermann, Anderson finished with 107 rushing yards on 18 attempts, ending his season with 962 rushing yards.
Coffey ran 20 times for 87 yards and ended the season with 972 yards.
Coffey also had five receptions for 64 yards. Anderson had one catch for 17.
Junior quarterback Trenton Lampkin went 9-20 for 95 yards for Hermann.
Coffey led the Bearcats in tackling with 10 and senior Jackson Chasteen had four tackles and two assists. Junior Brady Grosse and seniors Gavin Hackmann and Gavin Stiers-Herbst all had three solo tackles. The three combined for eight assists.
The game, which kicked off an hour early to avoid storms, was called for lightning with 2:14 to go in the fourth.
Week 12
The Class 2 District 2 championship kicks off Friday in Wardsville with a 7 p.m. start at Blair Oaks.
Borgia will face a Class 2 juggernaut whose closest margin of victory was 12 in the season opener on the road against Class 3 Maryville. The Falcons destroyed North Callaway in the other semifinal, 71-14.
The championship pair have not had a common opponent this year and last faced off in 2007 — a 35-0 Borgia victory. Last year, Blair Oaks went 9-3 in Class 3, losing in the district championship to Mexico, but the Falcons went 13-1 in 2020 en route to a state championship.
Box Score
BOR — 7+14+6+13 = 40
HER — 7+7+7+0 = 21
First Quarter
HER - Conner Coffey 3 run (Coffey kick), 6:10
BOR - Hayden Wolfe 8 run (Zach Mort kick), 2:35
Second Quarter
HER - Parker Anderson 2 run (Daeden Hopkins kick), 7:54
BOR - Wolfe 14 run (kick failed), 5:56
BOR - Sam Tuepker 30 pass from Zeltmann (kick blocked), 4:22
Third Quarter
BOR - Zeltmann 39 run (run failed), 9:46
HER - Anderson 10 run (Hopkins kick), 4:47
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Brody Denbow 7 pass from Zeltmann (pass failed), 11:17
BOR - Nathan Kell 31 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 3:48