The Turkey Tournament trophy is staying home this year.
Host St. Francis Borgia ended University City’s two-year reign as event champions Saturday, 58-53.
“When you look at the two teams, you weren’t even considering this being an easy one,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”
For the Knights, it was their 32nd championship in the 70-year history of the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Borgia senior Grant Schroeder said. “This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of, so it’s awesome.”
Borgia had to hold on by its fingernails down the stretch as Kelvin Lee’s Lions roared back from a halftime deficit.
“University City is so explosive,” Neier said. “They’re so quick and pass the ball so well that they’re hard to defend. Holding them to 53 points was a pretty good accomplishment.”
Borgia jumped out to a 15-7 lead through one quarter and was up at the half, 31-22.
“We had to come out with energy and effort,” Tournament MVP Adam Rickman said. “If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t have had anything. We came out flying around, playing defense the best that we could. They made some shots and we had to adjust. We came back on offense and we got ours back. Grant (Schroeder) closed out the game with all of the free throws he made at the end.”
Neier said Borgia took advantage early.
“We did a good job at the beginning of the game,” Neier said. “I think they had trouble figuring out our defense. We packed it in a little bit and tried to take the drives away. They were looking for the openings. Our guys did a good job on the cutters through the lane guarding them and not letting them get the ball in the lane area.”
The Knights went ice cold shooting in the third quarter while University City got back into the game thanks to the outside shooting of Miyel Taylor, who drained four three-point baskets in the third quarter.
Taylor’s fourth three of the quarter briefly gave the Lions the lead before Rickman scored off of his own rebound late to lift the Knights to a 38-37 edge after three quarters.
“We had a stretch where we had missed shots and layups,” Neier said. “They started hitting some shots, especially from the corner, which hurt our defense. We had to spread out more and try to take that away. That led to openings and they were able to push the ball inside. We tried to change defenses and recover. They did a good job. You can tell they’re a good team.”
Rickman credited Neier for helping to change things.
“Coach Neier talked to us in a timeout,” Rickman said. “We got into a little huddle after the timeout and talked to each other. We knew that we came here for the championship and there was no reason to come out with second place, so we worked our butts off and tried to come back out with a win.”
Borgia senior Sam Dunard broke a 50-50 tie with 1:15 to play. Borgia got the ball back and the Lions fouled Schroeder with 34.9 seconds to play. He knocked down both and Borgia was up, 54-50.
Schroeder played the final quarter with ice water in his veins. He was perfect from the free-throw line, both in the quarter (10-10) and for the game (12-12). Schroeder scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, 10 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve been practicing free throws all week,” Schroeder said. “I struggled earlier in the week, but finished when it mattered.”
Schroeder hit two more with 9.8 seconds to play to make it 56-50, but the Lions got another three from Taylor with 1.3 seconds to go, bringing it back to a one-possession game.
With 1.6 seconds to play, the Lions were forced to foul Schroeder and he sealed the game at the line, 58-53.
Besides his 24 points, Schroeder also had nine rebounds and three assists. He was named to the all-tournament team.
“Grant has been doing a tremendous job getting the ball to where it needs to go,” Neier said. “He also did a good job of going to the basket.”
Rickman logged a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He also had three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
“Adam always is so aggressive going to the basket and getting shots,” Neier said.
Dunard scored nine points with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Junior Brody Denbow, who was selected to the all-tournament team, ended with eight points, three rebounds and an assist.
Junior Drew Fischer added one point and two assists.
Borgia hit two three-point baskets (both by Denbow) and went 18-25 from the free-throw line.
“Everybody contributed and it was a great night,” Schroeder said. “Everybody did their part and we came out with the victory.”
Taylor, who made the all-tournament team, netted 15 points on five three-point baskets. He also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Larryn Porter came off the bench to score 13 points with a rebound and a steal. He hit three three-point shots.
Lee Williams was next with nine points, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Michael Rucks scored eight points with three assists and a rebound.
Kobe Jones and Demario Batteast each scored four points. Jones also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Batteast added four rebounds and three assists.
Jones and all-tournament selection Jayden Creighton both were in foul trouble for most of the game and spent significant time on the bench.
The Lions knocked down 10 three-point baskets and went 1-4 from the free-throw line.
Rickman said it was a great start, but there’s plenty to learn from the tournament.
“We use it to show what we can do, but also to show all of the things we did wrong and we can get better from this and grow as a team,” Rickman said.
Neier said the Knights need to continue to play as a team if it’s going to have additional success.
“It’s a team effort on defense,”Neier said. “It’s a team effort to make sure you slide into the right spot, get to the right angles and cover guys. With these guys one of the biggest things is that all five guys have to block out. University City could fly in there and if they get second or third shots, they’re going to score. The biggest things, we wanted to make sure all five guys blocked out and got back on defense. University City scored so many breakout baskets against Ft. Zumwalt North.”