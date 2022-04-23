Competing in the new Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Game Day competition, two area schools brought home state titles this year.
The event was held at Drury University in Springfield.
Union captured the Class 3A title while Borgia won the Class 2A division.
Borgia also recently competed at the UCA National event in Orlando Feb. 10-12.
Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said this was the first year for the Game Day event. She said teams compete in three separate routines — timeout cheer, fight song and band chant. Each lasts a minute.
To win a state title, a team must place in the top five of their division in at least two of the routines and have the top overall score.
“It was a new adventure for everyone involved,” Otto said.
Union
Union’s state success continued as it won the Class 3A title.
“I think that I am actually still in shock that we took another state championship,” Otto said. “This cheer season has been insane.”
Ursuline Academy was second with North County, Bolivar and Kirksville following. Scores were not available at deadline, according to Otto.
“It was a close finish at the top, but we just edged out a very strong team from Ursuline Academy,” Otto said.
Otto said Union had to shuffle things around in the week leading up to the event.
“This past week was really rough on us,” she said. “The flu hit our team incredibly hard, on top of missing five to six practices due to the weather these past two weeks.”
Illness forced Otto to dip into her alternates list for two replacements.
“Luckily, we had some awesome alternates to fill in those big shoes, but even some of our alternates were ill as well,” Otto said. “We had another team member who traveled with us, but was so ill once she arrived that we had to put in another alternate in the parking lot about 30 minutes before our warmup time started. It was a rough go. At least half of our kids on the mat weren’t feeling their best, but they pushed through and really delivered.”
Team members competing in all three routines were Ellie Barber, Taylor Greife, Kylie Hardester, Emma Hoch, Haley Hoch, Maddie Kandlbinder,
Ragan Marquart, Gracie Barton, Gabi Ellegood, Karen Ellegood, Mayah Greife, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Halie Shouse, Brooke Stokes and CJ Sullivan.
Sydney Ransom performed in the timeout cheer and fight song routines. Jaydice Gerlt was in the band chant.
Alternates were Claire Barnhart and Dakoda Wayne.
Borgia
“This was a brand new experience for us,” Gildehaus said. “Plus, the addition of the four male athletes made it so much more fun. We placed very well in all three categories that lead us to be crowned the 2A Game Day champions.”
Competing for Borgia were Shauna Boehmer,
Alexis Harriman, Emma McElwain, Kyla Poepsel, Emily Gatlin, Sydney Hoerr, Lauren Dowil, Eleanor Pettet, Laney Kampschroeder, Myriah Foss, Julia Unnerstall, Mia Jacobsen, Lillian Pettet, Nick Elbert, Ryan Kampschroeder, Michael Farmer and Tony Fortner.
Gildehaus recently announced this is her last season as the team’s head coach. She has been led the Borgia cheer program for the past 19 years.
“My 19 years as head coach of Borgia have been amazing,” Gildehaus said. “I set some pretty high goals and expectations for myself and my team. I hope I have impacted the athletes lives in a positive way. I am excited for the future of the Borgia cheer program and will always be there to led a hand if needed.”