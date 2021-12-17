It was twice as nice.
St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union captured their second Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state titles in a calendar year last weekend in Cape Girardeau.
Both schools also won their respective divisions in February during the 2020-21 school year as part of the virtual competition.
Competing at the Show Me Center last weekend, Borgia won the Class 2 Large Division while Union triumphed in Class 3 Small.
It was Borgia’s 10th state title, ninth in a row.
This was Union’s third state title during this calendar year.
Borgia
The Borgia cheerleaders capped off a landmark year, which included inductions into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for the program and Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus, with another title.
“The team was confident and ready to compete,” Gildehaus said. “We had to make some changes in the difficulty of our elite stunt sequence — but the girls handled it extremely well.”
Gildehaus said Borgia’s athletes worked on new content.
“We always try to push our athletes to try new stunts and this year they really took it over the top — with not only difficulty but execution/technique as well. We are so proud of them.”
Six Borgia athletes earned all-state status. Mia Jacobsen and Laney Kampschroeder were named as bases. Kyla Poepsel and Emma McElwain were selected as back spots. Jacobsen and Lauren Dowil were honored as tumblers.
Other team members are Shauna Boehmer, Alexis Harriman, Emily Gatlin, Sydney Hoerr, Eleanor Pettet, Myriah Foss, Julia Unnerstall and Lillian Pettet.
Pleasant Hill was second with Mount Vernon ending third. Cameron and Lutheran St. Charles rounded out the top five.
Union
Union defeated Ursuline Academy, Excelsior Springs and Reeds Spring in the Class 3 Small competition.
“Our varsity team had a tremendous routine,” Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said. “They had some incredibly difficult skills in their routine, including a hand-in-hand skill, and, aside from one minor issue, hit everything pretty solid.”
After winning last year’s title virtually, Otto said it was great to claim a state title in a traditional state meet.
“It was amazing to be back in person this year and to get to celebrate live with all of the other teams.
Union placed second in JV Small Division, being edged out for the title by Ft. Zumwalt South by less than a half-point. Union also placed second in the JV Small Division for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our JV team also performed an outstanding routine,” Otto said. “They also have Varsity caliber stunts in their routine and put out an amazing performance. Both teams really made us proud,”
Union had five all-state performers. Kylie Hardester and Sydney Ransom were honored as tumblers. Taylor Greife and Maddie Kandlbinder were selected as bases. Haley Hoch was an all-state flyer.
Others competing on the varsity team were Claire Barnhart, Ellie Barber, Jaydice Gerlt, Maddie Kandlbinder, Anna Schmidt, Emma Hoch, Ragan Marquart and Dakoda Wayne.
JV performers were Karen Ellegood, Gabi Ellegood, Emmaline Hunt, Nathan Kuske, Lily Schwoeppe, Haley George, Mayah Greife, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Halie Shouse, Brooke Stokes and CJ Sullivan.
Alternates were Gracie Barton and April Miller.
Kuske and George also were on the varsity sideline performance team.
Washington
Placed in Class 4 Large, Washington finished fifth behind Grain Valley, Glendale, Kearney and Platte County.
Washington Head Coach Katelyn Huber said her team did what it could.
“We came to the state competition pretty beat up,” Huber said. “We had a lot of illness this week, several injuries, and just overall not healthy. But our entire team showed up and gave 100 percent. We didn’t perform our best routine, but we did the best we could under the circumstances. As coaches, that’s all we can ask for.”
Washington’s athletes are Hailey Barton, Lauren Bowen, Lilly Collazo, Ellie Williams, Ava Griffey, Carly Hamlyn, Leah Hassler, Kaylee Heining, Mackenzie Helms, Brooke Holtmeyer, Holly Lottmann, Lydia Maune, Ruby Mitchum, Lindsey Titter, Reese Torres and Jadyn Whittal.
Kersten Porter assisted Huber.
Pacific
The Pacific squad placed fourth in the Class 3 Large Division behind champion North County.
Pacific had to change from a coed division just prior to the regional competition due to an injury to its male cheerleader.
Additional information about Pacific was not available at deadline.