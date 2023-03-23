Two area boys golf teams opened the season Monday at the Columbia Country Club.
St. Francis Borgia and Union played in the Father Tolton Catholic Tournament.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 5:56 pm
Team scores and Union’s information were not available at deadline.
For Borgia, Ryker Obermark was the top golfer at 97.
Alex Weber shot 98 while Sam Tuepker and Austin Cooper each checked in at 99. Alex Linz rounded out Borgia’s team at 115.
“The boys had a pretty good day,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “All five of the boys left the course disappointed how they played, but it was a great experience. The Tolton Invitational is the hardest tournament we play in all year but it gives the boys a reminder of how different good competitive golf is.”
The season opener came at a course in the state tournament rotation, and Pelster said it was a learning experience.
“We have talked all year about how our goal has to be to limit double bogeys or worse,” Pelster said. “All of the boys will admit that we had too many today to be competitive. We will get back to work and I look forward to seeing the improvement over the next month. This experience will definitely make the boys better and they can all take something away from it to work on in practice.”
