Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.