Make it three wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights.
Borgia (11-8, 4-3) won Monday at Lutheran St. Charles (12-8, 6-1), 10-4.
“I was really happy with the win over Lutheran St. Charles,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It was a conference win for us and they beat us in extra innings earlier in the season. They are also the No. 1 seed in their district so it was a big win.”
Borgia scored single runs in the first two innings before the Cougars grabbed the lead with four runs in the fourth.
Borgia responded with four runs in the top of the fifth and added four more in the top of the seventh.
The Knights outhit Lutheran St. Charles, 11-4. Borgia made three of the game’s four errors.
Brady Hanneken went the distance for Borgia, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out six.
“Brady gave us a heck of a start,” Struckhoff said. “He kept them off-balance for most of the game. They got to him one inning and we failed to make the plays behind him, but he just kept pitching. We settled down defensively and finished the game well.”
Lutheran St. Charles started Zax Freund and he went five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out seven.
“We saw their No. 2 pitcher and got to him in the middle innings,” Struckhoff said. “Our at-bats got better as the game went along. You could tell it was the first game in a while for some of the guys after dealing with the flu last week.”
Ethan Woodard pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk. Cooper Cowden got the final two outs for the Cougars.
Offensively, Borgia was paced by Sam Turilli, Reagan Kandlbinder and Connor Skornia, who had two hits apiece. Turilli tripled.
Isaac Vedder doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling and Justin Mort singled.
Eckhoff walked twice. Vedder, Kandlbinder, Koelling and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Kandlbinder scored twice. Turilli, Eckhoff, Will Hoer, Vedder, Tyler Kromer, Skornia, Koelling and Mort each scored once.
Eckhoff and Skornia each drove in two runs. Turilli, Kandlbinder, Koelling and Hendrickson had one RBI apiece.
Three of the four Lutheran St. Charles hits were doubles from Brodi Short, Max Hanlon and Jackson Kurtzeborn. Freund added a single.
Ryan Leuthauser walked. David MacLachlan was hit by a pitch.
Hanlon stole a base.
Kurtzeborn, Freund, Hanlon and Hayden Hagstrom scored one run apiece.
Freund and Leuthauser each had one RBI.