It took three games against rival St. Dominic, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights achieved a fourth consecutive win at their own tournament Saturday.
Borgia (10-0) rallied from a first-game loss to St. Dominic to win the title, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21.
“They played really well all day,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Borgia has 10 seniors on the team, including some four-year starters.
“It just means the world that we won in our senior year as well,” outside hitter Ella Brinkmann said. “There’s some pressure on us because we’ve won the past three years, but to win for a fourth year in a row means a lot to us.”
Another four-year starter is setter Annie Arand.
“It feels great,” Arand said. “It’s good to play St. Dominic for the third time in four years. They’re always good competition, and it’s a good conference opponent. It’s good to see them again.”
The first-set loss to St. Dominic was the first Borgia suffered during the day. The Lady Knights captured the Blue Pool title, winning all eight sets.
In pool play, Borgia:
• efeated Lutheran South, 25-11, 25-17.
• efeated Timberland, 25-16, 25-15.
• efeated Westminster Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-20.
Borgia then defeated Francis Howell Central in the semifinals, 25-19, 25-19.
“We have a great group of girls,” Steiger said. “They all have tremendous athletic talents and abilities. They all played their roles exceptionally well and had a great day. I’m very proud of them.”
For the day, Brinkmann was the kills leader with 55. Caroline Glastetter was next with 35 kills. Lily Brown had 18, Kaitlyn Patke added 14, Arand recorded 11, Lynsey Batson ended with eight, Madi Ulrich had two, and Josie Charboneau chipped in with one.
Brinkmann picked up 34 digs, and Lauren Nieder was next with 27. Arand had 26 digs, and Glastetter logged 23. Ava Lou Ploch had 11 digs, Brown checked in with seven, Patke had six, Batson posted five, and Anniston Sherrell and Marissa Gau each had two digs.
Arand handed out 111 assists in the tournament. Nieder was next with nine. Brinkmann had six, Glastetter added five, Sherrell and Ploch both had two, and Patke ended with one.
In the blocks department, Patke had two solo blocks and seven assists. Glastetter had one solo block and eight assists.
Batson closed with seven block assists. Brinkmann ended with four, and Arand had three.
Patke served six aces in the event. Arand and Nieder were next with five apiece. Brinkmann served four aces. Glastetter, Sherrell and Ploch each had two aces.
Adversity hit the Lady Knights in the first game against St. Dominic. After leading by as much as five points, Borgia watched the lead fade. The game was tied, 22-22, but St. Dominic recorded the final three points with Emma Blaine playing a key role in two of them.
That forced Borgia to dig deeper.
“The main focus was talking about fixing our side of the net and controlling the tempo,” Steiger said about the talk between games. “We just weren’t consistent. We were off and on. We were too inconsistent to beat a good team like St. Dominic. Give them a lot of credit. They did a lot of things to keep pressure on us the entire match.”
Brinkmann knew Borgia could come back.
“We knew what St. Dominic was made of,” Brinkmann said. “We knew they wanted to beat us just as much as we wanted to beat them. It was who had more effort and energy and who wanted it more at the end of the day.”
Arand said it was important to put that result behind.
“We went into our huddle, and it was, ‘Turn the page,’ ” Arand said. “It was a new game. We knew that we weren’t playing our best, and that wasn’t us. We knew we just had more in our tank.”
The Lady Knights led for most of the second game but had some anxious moments near the end. Breanna Schreimann served two aces in a row to tie the game at 23-23. However, a service error and block by Patke and Arand closed out the game and sent the match into a winner-take-all set.
Borgia again opened with a lead, but this time the Lady Knights pulled away. Borgia had match point at 24-16 but needed six tries to secure the championship.
“More of it was that we had to calm ourselves down and execute for one point,” Steiger said.
“It’s a lot of chemistry and trusting each other,” Brinkmann said. “We had to rely on each other and calm down. We knew what we needed to do.”
Arand said the team needed to settle down and just play for the point.
“We just really wanted that point so badly that we were overcompensating,” Arand said. “We knew we had it. I could trust every single one of my passers to go back there and every one of my hitters to put the ball down.”
Also in the tournament, Francis Howell Central edged Timberland for third place. Westminster won the consolation title over Parkway West, and Lutheran South defeated Washington for seventh place.
Borgia played Eureka Monday and headed to New Haven Tuesday. The Lady Knights play their league road match at St. Dominic Thursday.