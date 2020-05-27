Say “Aloha” to three St. Francis Borgia Regional football players.
Borgia’s Sam Heggemann, Brady Kleekamp and Ethan Johnson have been has been invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl, a high school senior all-star game.
“I could not be happier for these three young men,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said.
The event is scheduled to take place in Honolulu Dec. 30 through Jan. 4. The game will be played Jan. 4.
All three players will be seniors this fall at Borgia.
This past season, the Knights went 9-3 with Heggemann under center.
He rushed for 1,167 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing for 1,603 yards and 10 scores. He was The Missourian All-Area offensive player of the year in 2019. Additionally, he was on the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division first team.
Kleekamp is a linebacker and fullback with the Knights. He recorded 70 tackles with one sack last year while making the All-AAA Large Division team.
Johnson is Borgia’s long snapper and he was the AAA Large Division special teams player of the year.
Gildehaus indicated Heggemann and Kleekamp have accepted, but didn’t know Johnson’s status as of Tuesday. The deadline is June 1.