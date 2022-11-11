They’re back.
After a one-year hiatus, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights once again are playing for a district championship.
Borgia (7-4) heads to Wardsville Friday to take on top-seeded Blair Oaks (10-0) in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 championship contest.
Admission is $6. The game will be live-streamed on MSHSAA TV for a fee.
“We have continued to improve in all areas of our team since we played Pacific, then Union,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “People kept looking at our scores against Lutheran St. Charles and Cardinal Ritter, but did not see the improvement. Our goal was Week 10 all year.”
Gildehaus said Borgia achieved another goal by upsetting Hermann last Friday.
“Hermann is coached by Andy Emmons, an outstanding person and a great coach,” Gildehaus said. “He always has his kids ready to play. We knew it would not be easy, but every player on the squad had a role in that victory. We have reached one of our goals to get to Week 12. Now it’s time to get to Week 13.”
For the third-seeded Knights, it’s a complete turnaround from last year’s 1-9 campaign.
Prior to last season’s struggles, Borgia had made four championship games in a row, falling to Lutheran North (2020), Roosevelt (2019), Camdenton (2018) and Rolla (2017) in district title games.
Since 2014, this marks the seventh time in nine seasons that the Knights have reached the title contest. Borgia’s last district title was 2011.
Borgia faces another massive challenge with the Blair Oaks Falcons.
Ted LePage leads the Falcons and he’s in his second stint with the school. He started his career in Wardsville from 2001-05, going 48-13, before moving to Jefferson City, where he led the Jays from 2006-17. At Jefferson City, LePage compiled an 86-46 record
He returned to Blair Oaks in 2018 and has gone 59-5 since that time with state titles in 2018 and 2020 and a runner-up finish in 2019.
Overall, LePage’s coaching record is 193-64.
Blair Oaks has been the top-ranked Class 2 team in the Missouri Media Poll for most of the season.
Only once have the Falcons been limited to under 52 points offensively, and that came in a 35-0 Week 2 win over Lutheran North.
Blair Oaks started the season with a 54-42 win over Maryville, its closest game of the season so far. Since then, no other team has scored more than 22 points against Blair Oaks.
Wins since then have come against Lutheran North, Osage (56-13), California (52-14), Boonville (52-13), Versailles (65-6), Eldon (76-22), Hallsville (55-0), Southern Boone (63-6) and North Callaway (71-14). Six of those teams have records over .500.
California is the only common opponent. Borgia beat the Pintos in the opening round of the district playoffs in Washington, 28-21.
“I have been to Blair Oaks many times to watch a playoff game,” Gildehaus said. “Oh my goodness, that’s just an unbelievable place to play. Blair Oaks plays in the Four Rivers Junior Football League every year. Their teams practice five days a week from fifth to eighth grades running the same offense as the high school team.”
The Knights have to prepare for Blair Oaks’ many weapons, starting with quarterback Dylan Hair.
Against North Callaway in the district semifinals, Hair overcame the Thunderbirds and the wind, completing all nine of his pass attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 116 yards. He has scored 22 touchdowns so far this season.
“We’ve got to keep the ball out of their quarterback’s hands,” Gildehaus said. “He holds the state record with over 10,000 total yards during his career. He’s just an outstanding athlete who can throw or run.”
Other players to watch include Hayden Lackman, who has scored 13 times, and Adam Hall with 10 touchdowns.
Lackman ran 10 times against North Callaway for 141 yards. He’s capable of breaking off long carries.
Hall is a receiving and running threat and can score either way.
“They are just a well-coached team on every level,” Gildehaus said. “I realize we may give up a few scores. We need to put as many points on the board as possible.”
If anyone can come up with a game plan for the contest, it’s Dale Gildehaus and his coaching staff.
Gildehaus, a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, has a 286-118 record with his alma mater since 1987.
Borgia’s losses came to Union, Duchesne, Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles.
Of those teams, Duchesne and Cardinal Ritter are still alive in the playoffs.
Wins came over Pacific, Strafford, St. Dominic, Fredericktown, Missouri Military Academy, California and Hermann. The Knights also defeated Lutheran South in an exhibition game.
Koen Zeltmann quarterbacks the Knights and he’s completed 105 of 170 pass attempts for 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Trenton Volmert is Borgia’s leading rusher with 122 carries for 575 yards and nine touchdowns. Zeltmann is next with 116 rushes for 514 yards and seven scores.
Hayden Wolfe has carried the ball 96 times for 463 yards and six touchdowns.
In the receiving department, Tate Marquart has caught 47 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Kell has 32 catches for 505 yards and three scores.
When Borgia is on defense, linebacker Ben Lause normally is somewhere around the tackle. He has 144 total stops with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Jack Boone has four sacks to lead the team. Marquart has picked off four passes.
The winner of this game will play either New Madrid County Central (9-1) or Lift for Life Friday (8-3), Nov. 19, in the quarterfinals.