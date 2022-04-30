Both St. Francis Borgia Regional track teams brought home seventh-place finishes Wednesday at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships at Cardinal Ritter.
The biggest highlights came from senior Elizabeth Sinnott, who won both the girls discus and javelin titles.
Borgia’s boys scored 53 points while the girls finished with 38 points. All of Borgia’s points on the girls side came in field events.
There were nine boys and 10 girls teams in the meet.
St. Mary’s won the boys title with 129.5 points. St. Dominic placed second at 118.5 ahead of Cardinal Ritter (115.5), Lutheran St. Charles (106) and Duchesne (85). Tolton Catholic (64.5) finished immediately in front of the Knights.
On the girls side, Cardinal Ritter won with a score of 175. St. Dominic was next at 148.33.
Rounding out the top five were Lutheran St. Charles (106), Tolton Catholic (87.66) and Duchesne (52).
Rosati-Kain (40) finished immediately in front of Borgia.
Borgia’s top eight finishers were:
Boys
• Koen Zeltmann was the runner-up in the javelin at 41.04 meters. St. Dominic’s Nash Kell won with a throw of 44.04 meters.
• Zeltmann ended third in the 110 hurdles in 16.10.
• Zeltmann also placed third in the 300 hurdles in 43.42.
• Jack Guehne was third in the discus at 35.58 meters.
• The 400 relay team placed fifth in 46.42.
• Trenton Volmert was fifth in the long jump at 5.61 meters.
• Harry Mitchell placed sixth in the 200 in 24.08.
• The 800 relay team ended sixth in 1:39.20.
• Jordan Mohesky was seventh in the 100 in 11.36.
• Zach Mort placed seventh in the 1,600 in 5:14.60.
• Sebastian Filla was eighth in the 400 in 58.59.
• The 1,600 relay team was eighth in 4:08.26.
Girls
• Sinnott won the discus with a best throw of 26 meters, edging out Riley Carney of Duchesne, who also threw 26 meters.
• Sinnott also won the javelin at 33.35 meters. Tolton’s Bridget Bartlett was second at 31.56 meters.
• Leah Gildehaus placed fourth in the pole vault, clearing 2.43 meters.
• Sinnott ended fourth in the shot put wit a top throw of 8.52 meters.
• Alexis Harriman was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 2.28 meters.
• Madison Shockley was sixth in the javelin at 22.96 meters.
• Lauren Karch placed eighth in the shot put at 7.89 meters.