Measuring itself against other league schools, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track program competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Relays Friday at Cardinal Ritter.
In the team standings, Borgia’s girls were fourth with 35 points. The Borgia boys finished fifth with 44 points.
“It was a decent meet for us,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “We took the lessons from Tuesday at Pacific and made some improvements.”
St. Dominic won the girls title with 121 points and was followed by Cardinal Ritter (101), Trinity (95), Borgia, O’Fallon Christian (29), Lutheran St. Charles (27), Duchesne (27), Rosati-Kain (20) Notre Dame (18) and Bishop-DuBourg (4).
On the boys side, Trinity won with 114 points. Also finishing in front of Borgia were Lutheran St. Charles (88), St. Dominic (66) and Cardinal Ritter (61).
Following Borgia were O’Fallon Christian (42), Bishop DuBourg (36) and Duchesne (27).
Borgia’s winners were:
• Elizabeth Sinnott in the girls discus (83-7).
• Mikayla Weber in the girls javelin (81-2).
• Sam Schmidt in the boys 100 dash (11.01).
“The AAA has a rich tradition of speed with Trinity and Cardinal Ritter taking home plenty of medals from the state meet in recent years,” Figas said. “He was eager to see how he stacked up. We are looking pretty good right now and hopefully now he can relax a bit knowing he can compete with the best.”
Second-place finishers were:
• Sinnott in the girls javelin (76-3).
• Koen Zeltmann in the boys javelin (128-5).
Third-place finishers were:
• Zeltmann in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.68).
• Boys 800 relay of Daniel Schumacher, Zeltmann, Trenton Volmert and Schmidt (46.25).
Placing fourth were:
• Mia Jacobson in the girls 1,600 run (6:30.96).
• 800 girls sprint medley relay team of Lindsey Bender, CaroleAnne Ortmann, Natalie Guehne and Jacobsen (2:22.61).
• Zoe Konys in the girls discus (70).
Ending fifth were:
• Andrea Kimminau in the girls 100 high hurdles (19.3).
• Girls 400 relay team of Isabella Bolzenius, Kimminau, Lauren Hellebusch and Audrey Richardson (57.79).
• Girls 800 relay team of Bolzenius, Hellebusch, Kimminau and Richardson (2:04.62).
• Konys in the javelin (68-2).
• Boys 800 relay of Joseph Adolphson, Preston Lober, Gabe Rio and Volmert (2:05.37).
• Boys 800 sprint medley team of Adolphson, Lober, Trevor Lebish and Zach Mort (1:55.08).
• Hunter Smith in the boys discus (92-4).
Figas said the javelin performances were positive.
“We also had some impressive performances in the throws, specifically the javelin,” Figas said. “This was the first meet we have ever competed in the javelin and I thought all of our throwers did great considering the amount of time we have spent working on the event.”