Hitting the road Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track program competed in the Owensville Relays.
“I thought we competed well, especially considering the elements,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said.
Borgia’s boys placed eighth among 11 teams with 47 points. Fatima placed seventh with 63.
Owensville was the winner on the boys side with 135 points. Salem was second at 124 with Hermann ending third.
Hermann won the girls meet with 133.5 points. Montgomery County was second at 118. Fatima (109.5) edged Owensville (108) for third.
Borgia finished ninth with 13 points.
Borgia boys won three events.
Sam Schmidt was a double winner, claiming the 100-meter dash in 11.14 and the 200-meter dash in 23.10.
“Sam is playing around with different ways of racing the 200, and he seemed satisfied with the way things turned out,” Figas said.
Koen Zeltmann captured the javelin with a best throw of 45.18 meters.
“We were definitely not expecting a 45-meter javelin throw from Koen,” Figas said. “He went straight from the 100 to the 800 relay to the javelin. He had a very condensed but fruitful meet.”
There were two fourth-place finishers. Andrea Kimminau was fourth in the girls 100-meter high hurdles in 18.69.
The boys 800-meter relay captured fourth place in 1:40.89.
Zach Mort was fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11:43.93.
“We ran the 3,200 for the first time this year,” said Figas. “It’s always interesting the first time you run that race. Zach Mort and Jacob Posinski both put in strong efforts in the race.”
Joseph Adolphson recorded a sixth-place finish in the boys 100-meter dash in 12.08.
Borgia’s 800-meter girls relay team concluded with a sixth-place finish in 2:07.65. The 400-meter relay team was seventh with a time of 1:02.44.
“We were a little shorthanded on the girls side, so a few athletes were placed in unfamiliar roles,” Figas said.
“I thought Mia Jacobsen ran a very nice 400, and Andi Kimminau ran solid legs on our relays. Bella Bolzenius also ran well.”
Borgia’s boys 400-meter relay squad also place seventh at 48.79.
Preston Mace ended seventh in the long jump at 5.11 meters.
Elizabeth Sinnott threw the discus 26.52 meters to end seventh on the girls side.
Trenton Volmert landed at 10.52 meters to place eighth in the triple jump.
Mikayla Weber also ended eighth in the girls javelin with a best throw of 17.49 meters.