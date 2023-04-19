Traveling to Gasconade County Friday, the St. Francis Borgia track Knights tied for fourth in the boys standings and placed ninth in the girls division.
Borgia’s boys scored 75 points to tie St. Clair for fourth.
On the girls side, Borgia scored 36 points to finish ninth among 12 teams.
“St. Francis Borgia did a pretty good job Friday,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “I’m impressed by how our athletes continue to improve and learn how to compete. It’s a skill to learn how to be a competitive athlete. It’s like practicing free throws. Young people don’t typically roll out of bed and know how to be effective competitive athletes.”
Owensville won both team titles, scoring 151.5 points on the boys side and 159 points on the girls side.
Sullivan’s boys (97 points) and Fatima’s girls (94) were second. Hermann was third in both with 91 boys points and 93 girls points.
St. Clair was fifth in the girls meet with 82.5 points.
“We had some lineup changes and this required some athletes to step up,” Woodcock said. “I think our kids did a great job filling in some holes. These are opportunities for athletes to have breakthroughs and that’s what many did.”
Borgia’s lone win was the 400-meter boys thrower relay. Borgia finished in 50.84.
Brennan Pfeiffer was second in the girls 800 run with a time of 2:37.06.
The 1,600-meter boys relay team ran four laps in 3:41.91, good for second.
Trenton Volmert claimed the runner-up spot in the long jump at 6.3 meters.
The Borgia 3,200-meter girls relay team ran to third with a time of 11:54.06.
Borgia’s 400-meter boys relay team completed its circuit in 46.15, good for third.
The boys 800 relay was third in 1:34.06.
Borgia’s 3,200-meter boys relay was third with a time of 9:40.53.
Pfeiffer ended fourth in the girls 3,200 run at 13:59.71. Teammate Madelyn Christiansen was fifth in 14:45.1.
Borgia’s 400-meter relay team ended fourth in 56.33.
Will Hoer claimed fourth in the boys 400 with a time of 55.24.
Elijah Schmieder was fourth in the boys 110 hurdles in 19.06.
Koen Zeltmann placed fourth in the boys javelin with a best toss of 42.22 meters.
Pfeiffer placed fifth in the girls 1,600 run at 6:11.67.
Harry Mitchell was fifth in the high jump, clearing 1.7 meters, and fifth in the long jump, landing at 5.97 meters.
“We are encouraging the athletes to build a culture of success at St. Francis Borgia,” Woodcock said. “Last Friday we emphasized staying out of the sun, staying off our feet, and taking care of the details — dressing appropriately for the weather and for the possibility of change in weather, being mindful of our equipment at the meets, making sure our tent is clean and organized, making sure we are all helping each other, especially as we get ready to compete, cheering for each other, and having a fun time doing your best.”
Borgia competetes Wednesday at Washington High School’s Nix Relays.
Borgia’s JV teams go to Sullivan Thursday.
The Knights and Lady Knights host the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Meet Wednesday, April 26.
Borgia’s JV team will run at Troy May 1.
The conference meet will be Borgia’s final varsity action until the MSHSAA postseason starts May 13.
