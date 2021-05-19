Six St. Francis Borgia Regional track athletes will continue their quest for state medals this coming Saturday at the Class 3 sectional at Montgomery County High School.
“Interesting meet in that there were no surprises,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “Everyone we thought would get through got through, and we did not have any surprise qualifiers. That being said, it was still a very exciting meet.”
The six, who qualified from the Class 3 District 3 meet this past Saturday at Wright City High School, have advanced in 10 events.
Continuing are:
• Senior Sam Schmidt in the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes.
“What can you say about Sam?” Figas asked. “He has had a dominant season, and he just further cemented his place as one of the state, not just class, best sprinters. I only found one 100 dash time faster than his over the weekend. His form was the best I have seen in his races this weekend as he further lowered his school records.”
Figas feels there’s more to come from Schmidt.
“Knowing what he was capable of going into the season, I have asked him to focus on various aspects of his races. He still feels he has room to improve, so we will work to put on the finishing touches these next few weeks. If we get warm weather at one of these meets, I am sure he will run some truly spectacular times.”
Borgia Coach Doug Light said Schmidt will continue to improve.
“The thing about Sam is, he is never satisfied with his performance,” Light said. “I think that is what makes him so good.”
• Freshman Koen Zeltmann in the boys javelin, 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
“Koen just keeps motoring along,” Figas said. “He had a scratch on a huge throw in the javelin because there was some confusion with the runway markings. He settled down and got another big one off to qualify for sectional.
“His 110 hurdles victory was neck and neck the whole way, but while his opponent faltered over the last hurdle, Koen held his form and got a PR and the win,” Figas said. “He did look a little ragged in the 300, but that race was really close to the 400 relay and the javelin, so he can be excused for being a little tired. If he runs a clean race at sectional, he has a good shot to qualify for state in both hurdle races.”
Light said Zeltmann has been impressive.
“That’s outstanding for a freshman,” Light said about advancing in three events.
• Senior Andi Kimminau in the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
“I’m so happy for Andi,” Figas said. “A district championship as a senior when you have struggled at times during the season is a fantastic achievement. We will try to ride that wave and run our best race next week.”
Light said it was a great achievement for Kimminau.
“I am really happy for Andi Kimminau,” Light said. “She has worked so hard in the hurdle events. It’s great to see her rewarded.”
• Junior Elizabeth Sinnott in the girls javelin.
“Elizabeth had a big throw on her first attempt in the javelin and broke her own school record,” Figas said. “She seems to improve every week in that event, so it should be a fun competition, and hopefully she can make it through to state.”
• Senior Natalie Guehne in the girls pole vault.
• Junior Leah Gildehaus in the girls pole vault.
“Decent day for our vaulters, Natalie and Leah,” Figas said. “With only five girls in the competition, some of the pressure of qualifying was off.
“Leah looked great in warmups but had a few hiccups during the event and ended up in a jump-off for the last qualifying spot,” Figas said. “She took care of business quickly by clearing the tied height on her first attempt and punched her ticket to next weekend. Natalie jumped well, but with the qualifying pressure off, she didn’t have much incentive to vault her best. I’ve seen the competitor in Natalie for the last four years now. She will jump her best when the pressure is on next week.”
In the team standings, Borgia placed sixth among girls teams with 52 points. Borgia finished between Wright City (62) and Whitfield (38).
Hermann was the winner with 161 points with Bowling Green taking second at 146. Third went to Westminster Christian at 93 points.
On the boys side, the Knights ended with 55 points to finish seventh. Borgia was between Winfield (59) and Priory (52).
Bowling Green won the title at 116 points with MICDS finishing second at 108 and Westminster Christian placing third at 103.
District champions
Both Schmidt and Zeltmann won two events. Kimminau won one event.
Schmidt captured both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
In the 100, Schmidt posted a time of 10.9, winning by 0.26 of a second over Westminster Christian’s Robert Hines.
Schmidt broke 22 seconds in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.91. Novo Onovwerosuoke of MICDS placed second at 22.51.
Zeltmann swept the hurdles events. He was the champion in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.09. Bowling Green’s Marcus Starks was second at 16.22.
Zeltmann won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 42.32. Winfield’s Xavier Baldwin was second at 43.6.
Kimminau won the girls 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 18.36. Winfield’s Julia Zellmer was second in 18.53.
Other qualifiers
Borgia had half of the girls pole vault qualifiers. Shelby Schutt of Hermann won the event at 2.44 meters (8-0). Guehne was second at 2.28 meters (7-5.75) and Gildehaus cleared 1.98 meters (6-6) to claim fourth.
“We were happy to get two girls through in the pole vault,” Light said.
Light noted that Gildehaus only recently picked up pole vaulting.
Kimminau ended third in the girls 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 53.47.
Zeltmann chucked the boys javelin 44.13 meters (144-9) to place third behind Bowling Green throwers Gunner Bryant ant and Dylan Dalton.
Sinnott landed her javelin at 33.6 meters (110-3) to finish behind Bowling green’s Haylee Chandler and Megan Niemeyer.
“She works had to improve each day,” Light said. “Coach Dale Gildehaus has done a fabulous job as the throws coach.”
Other top 10s
Sinnott ended fifth in the girls discus (28.27 meters/92-9 feet).
The boys 400-meter relay team of Zeltmann, sophomore Trenton Volmert, sophomore Daniel Schumacher and Schmidt placed fifth (45.47), missing fourth by 0.24 of a second.
Sophomore Mia Jacobsen was sixth in the girls 400-meter dash (1:08.48).
The girls 800-meter relay team of senior Isabella Bolzenius, Jacobsen, Kimminau and senior Lauren Hellebusch was sixth (2:02).
Hellebusch ended sixth in the long jump (4.45/14-7.25).
Freshman Mikayla Weber was seventh in the girls discus (25.09/82-4).
The boys 800-meter relay team of sophomore Joseph Adolphson, sophomore Preston Lober, freshman Preston Mace and Schumacher was seventh (1:40.59).
Mace finished seventh in the boys javelin (35.58/116-9).
Volmert was eighth in the boys long jump (5.07/16-7.75).
Junior Audrey Richardson was eighth in the girls 100-meter dash (14.18).
Weber ended ninth in the girls javelin (22.5/72-4).
Jacobson placed 10th in the girls 200-meter dash (30.36).
“We did have a good day all around with many of our nonqualifiers turning in personal best performances,” Figas said. “That is all we ask of our athletes: Make your last meet your best meet.”